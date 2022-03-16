Colts' Carson Wentz Trade to Commanders Becomes Official

The Colts have officially announced the trade of quarterback Carson Wentz to the Commanders.

Now that the new league year has begun, what we've already "unofficially" known for a week is now official; the Indianapolis Colts are trading quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

Colts Receive:

2022 second-round pick (No. 42)

2022 third-round pick (No. 73)

2023 third-round pick (can become second-rounder if Wentz plays at least 70% of Washington's offensive snaps in 2022)

Commanders Receive:

QB Carson Wentz

2022 second-round pick (No. 47)

2022 seventh-round pick (No. 240)

On paper, Wentz had a solid season after going 322-of-516 passing (62.4%) for 3,563 yards (6.9 YPA), 27 touchdowns, 7 interceptions, and a passer rating of 94.6. However, week to week, the Colts never knew what they were going to get from their offensive leader.

There were also reported issues behind the scenes regarding Wentz's leadership, how he takes to tough coaching, and ultimately, the collapse in his play over the second half of the season.

The Colts have obviously been on the hunt for a new starting quarterback. However, one big domino that's yet to fall and may spark a move is whenever Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson selects the new team that he'll be traded to.

The team that acquires him — currently between the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, and New Orleans Saints — may ship their current quarterback out of town, which gives the Colts an opportunity to acquire said player.

The most hotly-rumored of these options over the last 24 hours has been Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan and Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.

There's another Colts trade that went down on Wednesday as the Colts are sending starting cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for edge defender Yannick Ngakoue.

Stay tuned to Horseshoe Huddle, as a replacement for Wentz may soon come to fruition.

