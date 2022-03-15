New High-Profile Quarterback Options Developing for Colts

With the trade market for Deshaun Watson taking shape, it opens up new possibilities at quarterback for the Colts to try and make a trade.

The Indianapolis Colts were already on the hunt for a quarterback upgrade this offseason but after trading away Carson Wentz last week, getting someone new is critical.

If the Colts choose to go the veteran route, there are some free-agent options out there, such as Marcus Mariota, Andy Dalton, and Tyrod Taylor. There are also some more immediate upgraded fixes via trade for someone like Derek Carr or Jimmy Garoppolo.

However, after Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's trade suitors have been revealed, we may want to add a couple of new names to the Colts' list of possibilities.

Both the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons are reportedly in play for Watson, which would put their established starters, Baker Mayfield and Matt Ryan, respectively, in discussion to be traded.

The Colts are among a handful of teams who still need a quarterback so if a deal goes down with Watson and either the Browns or Falcons, expect people to connect the dots between the Colts and Ryan and Mayfield.

Ryan was already a name people were discussing before he recently restructured his contract but now that Watson is a possibility for Atlanta, it should put Ryan back in the thick of it. His updated contract actually makes him more moveable for the Falcons. At nearly 37 years old, the former NFL MVP still has something left in the tank but could be sent to a team more ready to win now than Atlanta, which has been in flux for a few years now.

Mayfield hasn't had as illustrious of a career as Ryan, but Watson would be a sure upgrade over him for the Browns. The No. 1-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Mayfield hasn't yet given Cleveland its return on investment as his play can be erratic, but a change of scenery to a team with a coach like Frank Reich could be rejuvenating for his career.

The Colts have plenty of salary-cap space (approximately $62 million, per OverTheCap) to handle either player's salary.

Ryan is set to make $23.75 million in 2022 and is technically signed through 2026, but the final three years are all voidable years on his contract. Mayfield is only signed through 2022 and is set to make $18.858, which is all guaranteed.

