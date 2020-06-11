Current, Former Colts Coaches, Executives to Join Virtual QB Coaching Summit

The third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit, in partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, will go virtual on June 22-23 with NFL and NCAA assistant coaches taking part in the program to boost professional development and networking opportunities with NFL club executives.

Two current Colts — quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady and director of college scouting Morocco Brown — will take part. Other participants include former Colts head coach Jim Caldwell as well as past Colts assistants Leslie Frazier and Pep Hamilton.

Caldwell was on the Colts staff from 2002 to 2011, including head coach from 2009 to 2011. He was part of two Super Bowl appearances, a Super Bowl XLI win as assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach in 2007 and a Super Bowl XLIV loss while head coach.

Frazier, a Colts assistant in 2005 and 2006, is now the Buffalo Bills assistant head coach/defensive coordinator. Pep Hamilton, Colts offensive coordinator from 2013 to 2015, is now the L.A. Chargers quarterbacks coach.

Jimmy Raye III, Colts vice president of operations from 2013 to 2016, has also been invited to join the program.

“The Quarterback Summit brings together the brightest, most innovative and successful offensive minds from around the country,” said Troy Vincent, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, per a news release. “From professional development to networking to coaching best practices, this summit should leave no doubt about the promising pipeline of championship play-callers within the sport of football.”

The Quarterback Coaching Summit is one of several NFL programs intended to build the coaching and personnel development pipeline and strengthen diversity across the league. In its third year, the program will feature sessions and panels led by NFL owners, current and former NFL coaches, and college football coaches including: Pittsburgh Steelers president and NFL Workplace Diversity Committee chair Art Rooney II; Buffalo Bills president Kim Pegula; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy; Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich; and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

Sessions will focus on varying topics including building a coaching staff, quarterback position fundamentals, and other best practices for career advancement. Attendees will also have an opportunity to hear from and network with members of the NFL's Workplace Diversity Committee. New this year, past NFL Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship participants were also invited to attend, continuing pipeline candidate's relationship with the league.

“We are excited to continue this partnership with the National Football League as qualified coaches and executives come together to advance their careers," said Doug Williams, co-founder of the Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF).

The 2019 Quarterback Coaching Summit was hosted at Morehouse College in Atlanta, Ga. In its first year as an NFL co-sponsored event, the Summit connected three dozen participants with NFL club coaches and executives to help identify and develop diverse candidates for offensive coaching positions.

The league will also host virtual development programs for past and current Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship and Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship participants. Beginning on June 25 and running through the end of August, a series of online education sessions for aspiring coaches and professional scouts will be offered.

A snapshot of coaches and presenters invited to participate in the 2020 Quarterback Coaching Summit, subject to change, are as follows: Eric Bieniemy, Kansas City Chiefs; Marcus Brady, Colts; Morocco Brown, Colts; Jim Caldwell, former NFL head coach; Dave Canales, Seattle Seahawks; Ronald Curry, New Orleans Saints; Dick Daniels, BCFHOF; Joshua Dean, Lincoln University; George Edwards, Dallas Cowboys; Tony Elliott, Clemson; Broderick Fobbs, Grambling State; Erik Frazier, Montana St.; Leslie Frazier, Buffalo Bills; Josh Gattis, Michigan; Billy Gonzales, Florida; Harold Goodwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Pep Hamilton, L.A. Chargers; James “Shack” Harris, BCFHOF; Champ Kelly, Chicago Bears; Shaun King, IMG Academy; Byron Leftwich, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Michael Locksley, Maryland; Anthony Lynn, L.A. Chargers; Martin Mayhew, San Francisco 49ers; Woody McCorvey, Clemson; Garrick McGee, former head coach; Reggie McKenzie, Miami Dolphins; Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons; Jimmy Raye Jr., NFL consultant; Jimmy Raye III, Detroit Lions; Jerry Reese, former NFL general manager; Robert Saleh, San Francisco 49ers; Willie Simmons, Florida A & M; Marques Tuiasosopo, California; Trumaine Watson, Virginia State; Doug Williams, Washington Redskins.

