Colts Could Be Prime Landing Spot For Disgruntled Star WR

With plenty of cap space, future draft picks available and a clear need for a dynamic weapon, the Indianapolis Colts could be a prime landing spot for San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who requested a trade Wednesday.

Maybe all that patience and lack of spending available cap space will truly pay off for the Indianapolis Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard in the long run.

With the news of San Francisco 49ers' star wide receiver Deebo Samuel officially requesting a trade Wednesday morning, the Colts are in a prime position to be aggressive and land the game-changing wide receiver.

Though Indianapolis does not have a first-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which is likely wha the 49ers would want the discussions to start with, the Colts have the need, the clear fit, and the cap space to accommodate a market-changing deal for arguably the best wide receiver in football.

Of course, all 31 other teams would be interested in trading for a player of Samuel's skillset, but the Colts — who have historically been aggressive under Ballard in the trade market using draft picks to acquire veterans (DeForest Buckner, Carson Wentz, Matt Ryan, Yannick Ngakoue) — could find themselves in a situation to strike while the iron is hot on a guy they had a ton of interest in coming out of South Carolina in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Currently, the Colts have just over $20 million in cap space and could accommodate Samuel's $4.890 million cap hit in the final year of his rookie deal. That said, Samuel would want a market-setting extension wherever he lands next, which would come in right around $30 million a year (presumably) with Tyreek Hill's new deal with the Miami Dolphins via trade.

The Colts could make things work with an extension, giving him a ton of money up front while lowing the annual cap hit through easily obtained bonuses and incentives, all while allowing the franchise to add a dynamic playmaker to a roster ready to win now.

Ballard already has history with the 49ers' front office when it comes to trades of stars that want paid, having acquired Buckner for a first round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Could Samuel be the next in line to land in the blue and white?

Hypothetically, a trade between the Colts and 49ers this season would have to start with the No. 42 overall pick and likely the Colts' future first round pick, plus more. Would Ballard and the Colts be willing to engage in a trade for a star wide receiver needing a market-setting extension while costing a ton of draft capital?

Have thoughts on the Colts being in position to strike while the iron is hot for Deebo Samuel? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

