Report: Colts' First Head Coach Finalist Revealed

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly bringing Dan Quinn back for a second interview for the head coaching position.

It was recently reported that the Indianapolis Colts would be whittling down their dozen-strong list of head coaching candidates this week, and we now know which of them is the first finalist.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts want to bring Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn back for another interview this week.

"The #Cardinals are flying in Dan Quinn tonight for a second interview for their head coaching job, per sources," Pelissero tweeted. "Quinn also is a top candidate for the #Broncos and the #Colts, who want to bring him in later this week. First big domino falling soon?"

Pelissero also reported earlier in the week that the next round of interviews will be in-person and owner Jim Irsay will be involved.

Quinn is one of the most qualified head coaching candidates on the market this offseason, evidenced by his being a final candidate for three of the five open head coaching slots. He was the head coach for the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-20, compiling a record of 43-42 (.506) including a 3-2 record (.600) in the postseason. He brought the Falcons to Super Bowl LI, where they ultimately lost to the New England Patriots. Quinn did, however, win Super Bowl XLVIII as the defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks, where he served from 2013-14.

He's been with the Cowboys since 2021, earning Assistant Coach of the Year honors following his first season. Quinn's Cowboys defense tied for third in sacks (54) last season and had the most takeaways in the NFL in the last two years (33 in 2022 and 34 in 2021). Quinn has also helped players like Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, Malik Hooker, and Jayron Kearse take their game to the next level.

A big, often underappreciated part of what makes someone a good head coaching candidate is the staff that they can hire around them. Horseshoe Huddle's Zach Hicks recently did a profile on Quinn, where he connected the dots to potential offensive coordinators Dave Canales (Seahawks Quarterbacks Coach), Darrell Bevell (Miami Dolphins Quarterbacks Coach), Justin Outten (Denver Broncos Offensive Coordinator), and Brian Shottenheimer (Cowboys Consultant).

As for defensive coordinators, Quinn could bring on Gus Bradley (Colts Defensive Coordinator), Kris Richard (New Orleans Saints Co-Defensive Coordinator), Richard Smith (Colts Linebackers Coach), Marquand Manuel (New York Jets Safeties Coach), or Joe Whitt Jr. (Cowboys Passing Game Coordinator).

Stay tuned to Horseshoe Huddle to find out further information on the Colts' head coaching search.

