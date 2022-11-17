Skip to main content

Colts, Eagles Injury Report: 3 Starters Out with Illness

The Indianapolis Colts are facing questionable health ahead of their matchup on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) continued their preparation for this weekend's matchup on Thursday with another day of practice. However, both teams had a much longer list of banged-up players.

While there was plenty of rest and "load management" involved, there were also some new developments of injuries for players on both sides. Overall, here's how both the Colts and Eagles are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (neck), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), RB Deon Jackson (knee), S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest), CB Kenny Moore (illness), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), LS Luke Rhodes (calf)
  • Limited Participant — C Ryan Kelly (knee), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)
  • Full Participant — LB JoJo Domann (neck)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — LB Zaire Franklin (illness), CB Kenny Moore II (illness), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (illness), DT Grover Stewart (rest), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)
  • Limited Participant — RB Deon Jackson (knee), LS Luke Rhodes (calf)
  • Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (neck), LB JoJo Domann (neck), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), C Ryan Kelly (knee), S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back)

Most notable is "illness," which has three Colts defensive starters on the DNP list for Thursday in Moore, Rodgers, and Franklin. Moore and Rodgers make up two-thirds of the Colts' starting cornerback group, so it's definitely eye-opening. It's the time of year for bugs to run through a workplace, and professional sports teams aren't immune (no pun intended). We'll keep an eye on their status throughout the week.

Buckner was upgraded to full participation after missing Wednesday with a neck injury. Jackson also returned to the field in a limited capacity after being out since getting injured two weeks ago against the New England Patriots. Woods was downgraded to DNP after participating on Wednesday, so it'll be interesting to see if there was a setback or if that was just the plan in his recovery from the injury.

EAGLES

WEDNESDAY

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Did Not Participate — CB Josh Jobe (hamstring)
  • Limited Participant — WR A.J. Brown (ankle), WR Britain Covey (thigh), DT Fletcher Cox (foot), C Jason Kelce (ankle), LB Haason Reddick (thigh), WR DeVonta Smith (knee)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — CB Josh Jobe (hamstring), DE Robert Quinn (back/rest)
  • Limited Participant — CB James Bradberry (rest), WR A.J. Brown (ankle/rest), WR Britain Covey (thigh), DT Fletcher Cox (foot/rest), G Landon Dickerson (rest), DE Brandon Graham (rest), OT Lane Johnson (rest), C Jason Kelce (ankle/rest), LB Haason Reddick (thigh), G Isaac Seumalo (rest), CB Darius Slay (rest), WR DeVonta Smith (knee), DE Josh Sweat (rest)

Because they ended last week late on Monday Night Football, the Eagles held a walkthrough on Wednesday before beginning their official week of full practice on Thursday.

Jobe and slot corner Avonte Maddox (hamstring) were both out last week. Maddox was placed on Injured Reserve this week, knocking him out for this matchup. Starting tight end Dallas Goedert was as well after suffering a shoulder injury on Monday against the Washington Commanders.

With the recent injury to rookie first-round pick Jordan Davis, the Eagles signed veteran defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh this week.

The Colts host the Eagles this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1:00pm ET.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye.
News

Colts, Eagles Reveal Final Injury Report Ahead of Sunday Matchup

By Jake Arthur
Nov 14, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs the ball while Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Here's Why Colts' Defensive Front is Underrated

By Drake Wally
Sep 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) hands the ball off to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar Staff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Eagles in Week 11

By Andrew Moore
Jonathan Taylor vs Raiders Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
News

What Changed for Colts Breakout-Rushing Attack

By HH Staff
Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) gains yardage against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
News

Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Can the Colts Upset the Eagles?

By Andrew Moore
Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Locked On Colts: Stock Up for Parris Campbell, Isaiah Rodgers, Stephon Gilmore

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed (45) celebrates after a play Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, during a game against the Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Here's Why Colts' Linebackers are Underrated

By Drake Wally
Matt Ryan vs Jaguars Looking Up
News

Colts’ QB Matt Ryan Opens Up About Frustrations from Benching

By Andrew Moore