Colts, Eagles Injury Report: 3 Starters Out with Illness

The Indianapolis Colts (4-5-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) continued their preparation for this weekend's matchup on Thursday with another day of practice. However, both teams had a much longer list of banged-up players.

While there was plenty of rest and "load management" involved, there were also some new developments of injuries for players on both sides. Overall, here's how both the Colts and Eagles are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (neck), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), RB Deon Jackson (knee), S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest), CB Kenny Moore (illness), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), LS Luke Rhodes (calf)

DT DeForest Buckner (neck), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), RB Deon Jackson (knee), S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest), CB Kenny Moore (illness), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), LS Luke Rhodes (calf) Limited Participant — C Ryan Kelly (knee), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)

C Ryan Kelly (knee), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder) Full Participant — LB JoJo Domann (neck)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — LB Zaire Franklin (illness), CB Kenny Moore II (illness), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (illness), DT Grover Stewart (rest), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)

LB Zaire Franklin (illness), CB Kenny Moore II (illness), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (illness), DT Grover Stewart (rest), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder) Limited Participant — RB Deon Jackson (knee), LS Luke Rhodes (calf)

RB Deon Jackson (knee), LS Luke Rhodes (calf) Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (neck), LB JoJo Domann (neck), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), C Ryan Kelly (knee), S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back)

Most notable is "illness," which has three Colts defensive starters on the DNP list for Thursday in Moore, Rodgers, and Franklin. Moore and Rodgers make up two-thirds of the Colts' starting cornerback group, so it's definitely eye-opening. It's the time of year for bugs to run through a workplace, and professional sports teams aren't immune (no pun intended). We'll keep an eye on their status throughout the week.

Buckner was upgraded to full participation after missing Wednesday with a neck injury. Jackson also returned to the field in a limited capacity after being out since getting injured two weeks ago against the New England Patriots. Woods was downgraded to DNP after participating on Wednesday, so it'll be interesting to see if there was a setback or if that was just the plan in his recovery from the injury.

EAGLES

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Josh Jobe (hamstring)

CB Josh Jobe (hamstring) Limited Participant — WR A.J. Brown (ankle), WR Britain Covey (thigh), DT Fletcher Cox (foot), C Jason Kelce (ankle), LB Haason Reddick (thigh), WR DeVonta Smith (knee)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Josh Jobe (hamstring), DE Robert Quinn (back/rest)

CB Josh Jobe (hamstring), DE Robert Quinn (back/rest) Limited Participant — CB James Bradberry (rest), WR A.J. Brown (ankle/rest), WR Britain Covey (thigh), DT Fletcher Cox (foot/rest), G Landon Dickerson (rest), DE Brandon Graham (rest), OT Lane Johnson (rest), C Jason Kelce (ankle/rest), LB Haason Reddick (thigh), G Isaac Seumalo (rest), CB Darius Slay (rest), WR DeVonta Smith (knee), DE Josh Sweat (rest)

Because they ended last week late on Monday Night Football, the Eagles held a walkthrough on Wednesday before beginning their official week of full practice on Thursday.

Jobe and slot corner Avonte Maddox (hamstring) were both out last week. Maddox was placed on Injured Reserve this week, knocking him out for this matchup. Starting tight end Dallas Goedert was as well after suffering a shoulder injury on Monday against the Washington Commanders.

With the recent injury to rookie first-round pick Jordan Davis, the Eagles signed veteran defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh this week.

The Colts host the Eagles this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1:00pm ET.

