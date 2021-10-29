Colts Fantasy Week 8: Who Starts vs. Titans?

Which Colts players stand the best chance of having a fantasy impact this Sunday against the Titans?

The Indianapolis Colts offense has been on a roll lately for fantasy owners, as a handful of players have all been producing at a high level.

This week, they host the Tennessee Titans back on the fast track of Lucas Oil Stadium. They're also going to be out for retribution after they lost to the AFC South division-rival Titans in Nashville back in Week 3.

Let's take a look at which Colts players might provide value this week. We'll go over any of the players you may entertain starting on your rosters.

(Weekly positional rankings from FantasyPros.com, based on Half-PPR scoring. Ranks as of Thursday of game week.)

QB Carson Wentz

Last game: 17-of-26 (65.4%), 150 yards, 23 rush yards, 3 total TD, 1 total TO = 24.3 FP

Last three games avg.: 17.7-of-27.0 (63.9%), 258.3 yards, 9.7 rush yards, 2.3 TD, 2 total TO = 23.6 FPPG

FantasyPros Week 8 Position Rank: QB14

2021 Titans vs. QBs: 27th (21.3 FPPG)

Yes, Wentz's performance against the Titans in Week 3 was 2020-esque but I'm tossing it out as he was barely on one leg in that game and has looked so much better since.

Wentz had had multiple touchdowns in five-of-seven games this year including each of the last four. He's also had at least 223 yards passing in all but two games, one of which was the first matchup and the other was last week in an "atmospheric river" and he still had three scores. Let's not forget that Wentz's turnovers are way down, as he hasn't thrown an interception since Week 2 and only has four turnovers total.

The Titans have allowed four-of-seven opposing quarterbacks have had at least 22.0 fantasy points against them. Wentz may just be the next.

RB Jonathan Taylor

Last game: 18 carries, 107 yards (5.9 avg.), 3 catches (3 targets), 3 yards (1.0 avg.), 1 total TD = 16.5 FP

Last three games avg.: 15.7 carries, 101.7 yards (6.6 avg.), 2.3 catches (3.0 targets), 44.0 yards (17.6 avg.), 5 total TD, 1 total TO = 25.1 FPPG

FantasyPros Week 8 Position Rank: RB3

2021 Titans vs. RBs: 9th (17.9 FPPG)

Taylor has been on a tear lately. Over the last four games, he's had three 100-yard rushing games and the other was a 100-yard receiving game. He's averaging 137.8 yards of offense in that time and has scored 6 touchdowns. He's a must-start every week.

Only three opposing running backs have had at least 15.0 points against Tennessee, and there's only been one 100-yard rusher, but Taylor is matchup-proof. He only got 10 carries back in Week 3, and the Colts have to know that was a mistake considering they lost by only nine points and were never behind by more than seven through the first three quarters.

WR Michael Pittman Jr.

Last game: 6 catches (7 targets), 89 yards (14.8 avg.), 1 total TD = 17.9 FP

Last three games avg.: 4.0 catches (4.7 targets), 76.3 yards (19.5 avg.), 1 total carry, 3 yards, 2 total TD = 13.6 FPPG

FantasyPros Week 8 Position Rank: WR21

2021 Titans vs. WRs: 32nd (39.8 FPPG)

Like Taylor, Pittman has also been on a hot streak. Between Weeks 2-4, he averaged nearly 11 targets per game. He also has games this year with yardage of 89, 105, and 123, and he's had a touchdown in two of the last three games. Pittman has become the Colts' top downfield target as well with three receptions of 40-plus yards this season.

The Titans have allowed 11 opposing receivers to reach 10.0 fantasy points, including eight over 15.0, and three over 20.0. They've allowed 10 touchdowns to the position. The Titans give up the most points in fantasy to wide receivers; start Pittman confidently.

WR T.Y. Hilton

Last game: 4 catches (4 targets), 80 yards (20.0 avg.) = 10.0 FP

FantasyPros Week 8 Position Rank: WR62

2021 Titans vs. WRs: 32nd (39.8 FPPG)

Hilton got back on the practice field after not practicing since two weeks ago. He was close to playing last Sunday but ultimately couldn't go. The Colts are much more confident in his availability this week. From what we've seen of his brief action this year, if he's on the field, he's dangerous. In his one game, he gashed the Houston Texans for 80 yards. Against this Tennessee defense, if Hilton is active then I would be comfortable playing him in the Flex role.

TE Mo Alie-Cox

Last game: 3 catches (3 targets), 25 yards (8.3 avg.), 1 total TD = 10.0 FP

Last three games avg.: 2.3 catches (3.3 targets), 34.3 yards (17.7 avg.), 2 total TD = 8.6 FPPG

FantasyPros Week 8 Position Rank: TE17

2021 Titans vs. TEs: 6th ( FPPG)

Colts tight ends are notoriously inconsistent from a fantasy perspective, but Alie-Cox is now TE16 so it's difficult to avoid reporting on him.

Last Sunday, Alie-Cox caught a career-high fourth touchdown of the season and his second in as many weeks. Since Week 4, he's seen more action in the Colts' passing game, catching 10-of-15 targets for 145 yards (14.5 avg.) and 4 touchdowns.

Alie-Cox is especially getting more attention in the red zone, with three of his four scores coming within the opponent's 20-yard line, and another coming from 28 yards out. He's third on the Colts in red-zone targets (4) this season behind Zach Pascal (9) and Pittman (7).

Alie-Cox is tied for fourth on the Colts in targets (21) and is tops among tight ends. On the season, he's on pace to tie his career-high in receptions (31) and set new bests in yardage (430) and first downs (22).

The Titans are stingy against tight ends, ranking sixth against the position, and have only allowed two touchdowns to the group so far in 2021. Alie-Cox is startable if you don't have any better options.

Colts Defense/Special Teams

Last game: 280 yards allowed, 18 points allowed, 2 sacks, 4 takeaways

Last three games avg.: 385.3 yards, 17.3 points, 2.0 sacks, 2.7 takeaways

FantasyPros Week 8 Position Rank: DST16

2021 Titans vs. DSTs: 18th (5.7 FPPF)

On the surface, starting a defense against an offense featuring Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown, and Julio Jones isn't wise, but Tennessee's offense hasn't been spotless.

They've given up at least one sack in all but one game, and multiple sacks in four-of-seven. That includes games with 6 sacks and 7 sacks. The Titans have also turned the ball over in five games, and multiple turnovers in two.

The Colts are tied for the most takeaways (16) in the NFL, but they are middle of the pack in most other areas. They may give up some yards and points in this matchup but their ability to take the ball away (and Tennessee's allowance for QB pressure) makes them a playable option.

