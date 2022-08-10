Colts’ First Unofficial Depth Chart Exposes Early Roles for 2022

The Indianapolis Colts are set to begin their preseason slate of games this Saturday when they take on the Buffalo Bills.

The Colts are in their third week of training camp, and after playing against teammates in the heat of Westfield, the team is ready to go against a different opponent.

Since it is the week of the first preseason matchup, the Colts revealed their first unofficial depth chart of 2022. While the pecking order at many positions is already set, some positions are in the midst of fierce battles throughout camp. The first depth chart shed some light on who the Colts believe are winning those battles.

Let’s take a look at the Colts’ depth chart position by position and give insight into why certain players were placed in that spot.

Offense

Quarterback: Matt Ryan, Nick Foles, Sam Ehlinger, Jack Coan

No surprises here as Ryan has taken command of the Colts’ offense. Ryan’s leadership and accuracy have stood out all of camp, and the passing offense looks much better than a year ago. Foles is fully entrenched as the backup, while Ehlinger and Coan battle for a roster spot.

Running Back: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Phillip Lindsay, Ty’Son Williams, Deon Jackson, D’Vonte Price, C.J. Verdell

Taylor has looked every bit of what he was last year, continuing his reign as the best running back in the league. Hines may be listed as RB2, but the Colts are using him all over the field, and he will be a focal point of the offense this season. Lindsay has settled in as RB3 and brings experience and depth to an already solid running back room. The fight is for RB4 between Williams and Jackson, as whoever adds more value to the running back depth and special teams inevitably wins the spot.

X Wide Receiver: Michael Pittman Jr., Ashton Dulin, Ethan Fernea, D.J. Montgomery

Z Wide Receiver: Alec Pierce, Dezmon Patmon, Samson Nacua, Isaiah Ford, Mike Strachan

Slot Wide Receiver: Parris Campbell, Keke Coutee, DeMichael Harris, Michael Young Jr.

Pittman is the obvious WR1 and has looked the part in camp as the dominant wide receiver. While Campbell is listed as the starting slot, he has been on the field with Pittman when the Colts have gone to two wide receiver sets, making him WR2. The question with Campbell is always can he stay healthy, but he has displayed in camp that he is a weapon when on the field. The rookie Pierce comes on the field at WR3 and has looked the part of a starter, as the Colts have big plans for their second-round pick.

© Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Looking at the backup wide receivers, Dulin is easily WR4 and has made plays almost every day in camp. Coutee has flashed as WR5 after spending most of last season on the practice squad. While Patmon hasn’t wowed, he has made a fair share of plays to be WR6 heading to Buffalo. The biggest question is when will Strachan return to the field from his knee injury and if he can snag a roster spot.

Tight End: Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Drew Ogletree, Jelani Woods, Nikola Kalinic, Michael Jacobson

Behind Alie-Cox, the battle for TE2 has been fun to watch throughout camp. After struggling early, Granson has strung some good days together and looks in control of the other starting spot for now. But Ogletree has been impressive, certainly outshining his fellow rookie Woods and making plays consistently. All three will need to prove themselves in live-action.

Left Tackle: Matt Pryor, Bernhard Raimann, Jordan Murray

Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Jason Spriggs, Brandon Kemp

Center: Ryan Kelly, Wesley French, Alex Mollette

Right Guard: Danny Pinter, Will Fries, Josh Seltzner

Right Tackle: Braden Smith, Ryan Van Demark, Dennis Kelly

The battle everyone had their eyes on coming in has not been much of a battle at all. Pryor has taken all of the snaps at left tackle throughout camp and has looked solid. The Colts like Raimann, the rookie third-round pick out of Central Michigan, but realize he will need time to develop.

It has been status quo across the rest of the offensive line spots. Nelson, Ryan Kelly, and Smith are the unquestioned starters at their positions. It was thought maybe Pinter would receive some competition from Fries, but Pinter has taken all of the first-team snaps at right guard. While Dennis Kelly is listed last among the right tackles, this is due to an injury rather than his play as he took the second-team snaps at the position when healthy.

Defense

Big End: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Kameron Cline

Learning a new scheme and new side has been an adjustment for Paye, but the burst and physicality he has shown in camp has coaches excited about a second-year jump. While Lewis is listed as the backup, it is a little surprising to not see Dayo Odeyingbo here. His body type (6’6”, 276 pounds) and playing style would be perfect at Big End. This does not mean Odeyingbo will not play this position, as he has been used all along the defensive line in camp.

© Michelle Pemberton/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

LEO: Yannick Ngakoue, Ben Banogu, Dayo Odeyingbo

Ngakoue has been a revelation in camp, consistently wreaking havoc in the backfield as he gives the Colts a strong presence on the edge. Seeing Banogu ahead of Odeyingbo here is surprising as well, but the coaches like what Banogu has shown in camp thus far and like his fit in this position. Again, Odeyingbo will find plenty of playing time at all positions along the defensive line.

Defensive Tackle: DeForest Buckner, R.J. McIntosh, Curtis Brooks, Byron Cowart

When healthy and not dealing with a back injury, Buckner has been near impossible to block in the middle. With minor injuries at this position, McIntosh has been given the chance to prove himself. But Brooks has been a site to watch as his motor and pass rushing ability stand out.

Nose Tackle: Grover Stewart, Eric Johnson II, Caeveon Patton, Chris Williams

Stewart is one of the most underrated players on the entire Colts roster, continuing to eat up space in the middle of the defensive line. Johnson II, the fifth-round pick out of Missouri State, has been explosive in camp and is the leader for the backup nose tackle spot. However, if Williams can return from injury soon, he will have something to say about that.

WILL: Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed, Sterling Weatherford, Brandon King

One of the most noticeable changes on this depth chart from past seasons is Okereke at the WILL linebacker spot. The WILL has been the role of Shaquille Leonard for the past four seasons under Matt Eberflus. Now with Gus Bradley as the defensive coordinator, Okereke moves to the WILL to take advantage of his speed and coverage ability, which is crucial to the success of this scheme.

Looking at the backups, Speed stays at the WILL because of his athletic and coverage ability. Weatherford has been one of the undrafted rookie linebackers that have made some flash plays early in camp.

MIKE: Shaquille Leonard, Forrest Rhyne, James Skalski

Even though he is still recovering from back surgery, Leonard is listed as the starting MIKE linebacker. As mentioned before, Leonard played WILL for the first four seasons of his career. At MIKE, Leonard will take point in stopping the run as he diagnoses the play and fits in the run gaps. This allows Leonard to use his high football IQ and instincts to attack the ball carrier while also playing the middle of the field in coverage.

Both Rhyne and Skalski have been pretty quiet so far in camp, but Rhyne has had a couple of batted balls. It will be interesting to see if either can make the roster.

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

SAM: Zaire Franklin, JoJo Domann

Franklin returns to his starting SAM linebacker position and has filled in at MIKE while Leonard recovers. Domann has been the most impressive backup linebacker in training camp, calling out plays and lining guys up with the second unit. He has impressed coaches and has a great shot to make the roster.

Left Cornerback: Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers, Anthony Chesley, Dallis Flowers

Right Cornerback: Brandon Facyson, Marvell Tell III, Chris Wilcox, Alex Myres

Nickel Cornerback: Kenny Moore II, Tony Brown

Gilmore has been arguably the best player at Colts training camp the last few weeks. He has a nose for the ball and looks like the Pro Bowl cornerback the Colts were hoping they acquired. Moore has not lost a step either, locking receivers up in the slot and outside when the Colts are in their base defense.

At this time, the battle for the other starting outside cornerback spot goes to Facyson. Facyson has consistently been with the starters all camp and has not done anything to jeopardize that. His main competition in Rodgers has made plays when called upon but looks to be CB4. The battle for the final cornerback spots will be between Chesley, Tell, and Brown.

Free Safety: Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II, Will Redmond, Marcel Dabo

Blackmon has shown no lingering signs of his torn Achilles as he has been explosive and making plays all over the field since camp began. The Colts love his potential to make plays in this defensive scheme. Thomas has surprised some at training camp and has taken on a backup role early. The seventh-round pick is trying to prove he belongs on the roster.

Strong Safety: Nick Cross, Rodney McLeod, Armani Watts, Trevor Denbow

The rookie Cross has been the starter at strong safety since the beginning of camp and started it off with a bang as he intercepted Ryan on Day 1. While McLeod has seen some first-team snaps, it looks like it is Cross’s job to lose at this point. Whether it is playing in the box or in coverage, Cross looks like he belongs with the starters.

Special Teams

Punter: Rigoberto Sanchez

Kicker: Rodrigo Blankenship, Jake Verity

Holder: Rigoberto Sanchez

Long Snapper: Luke Rhodes

Kick Return: Isaiah Rodgers, Ashton Dulin

Punt Return: Nyheim Hines, Keke Coutee

Sanchez and Rhodes are two of the best at their positions, and the Colts are glad they are here for the long haul. The competition at kicker may be heating up as Verity has outperformed Blankenship in practice. While Blankenship has the upper hand now, he still needs to prove he can be the Colts’ long-term kicker.

Rodgers has insane breakaway speed and is a threat to take any kickoff to the house. The same can be said about Hines, who has multiple punt returns for touchdowns in his career. Special teams looks to be a major strength of the Colts once again in 2022.

Have thoughts on the Colts' first unofficial depth chart of 2022? Let us know in the comments below!

