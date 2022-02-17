What to Expect from Colts in Free Agency in 2022

Who are the Colts' free agents, how much cap space does the team have, and what should we expect from them this spring?

The Indianapolis Colts always seem to be a polarizing team when it comes to free agency.

Due to savvy maneuvering of the salary cap and many of their star players still performing on their first contracts, they end up with ample cap space, typically among the top five teams with the most room in the NFL.

The catch? They have a frugal approach and will not force money they feel bloats a deal. Still, national pundits almost always connect many high-priced free agents to The Circle City.

The Colts enter the 2022 offseason still with plenty of cap space — projected to have the seventh-most at $37.4 million — but their normal plan may have to be more malleable when the new league year begins on March 16.

Before forming expectations for the offseason, we have to briefly explain how the Colts got here.

How the Mighty Have Fallen

At one point late in the season, they were "the team no one wanted to face." They beat notable teams like the San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, and Arizona Cardinals (all playoff teams), and probably should've beaten others like the Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (three of the four being playoff teams). Still, simply not having a late-season meltdown would've netted them a postseason berth.

However, somehow the Colts fumbled away two play-in games at the end of the regular season to miss the playoffs. The Colts went from a team that could potentially make a deep playoff run to one that dropped consecutive games to very beatable teams.

Now, the pressure is on. Owner Jim Irsay has shown that he feels what unfolded at the end of the season was unacceptable and that nothing less than success will be tolerated moving forward.

Everyone will need to get out of their comfort zone to ensure that the 2022 Colts meet their goals, and that may mean being more aggressive than normal in free agency when it comes to player status and contract figures.

First, let's take a look at the Colts' own in-house free agents.

Unrestricted Free Agents: LB Matthew Adams, S Jahleel Addae, TE Mo Alie-Cox, K Michael Badgley, CB T.J. Carrie, OT Julién Davenport, OT Eric Fisher, LB Zaire Franklin, G Mark Glowinski, WR T.Y. Hilton, QB Brett Hundley, DL Tyquan Lewis, RB Marlon Mack, ED Al-Quadin Muhammad, S George Odum, WR Zach Pascal, CB Brian Poole, OL Matt Pryor, G Chris Reed, CB Xavier Rhodes, ED Isaac Rochell, S Andrew Sendejo, S D.J. Swearinger, OT Sam Tevi, ED Kemoko Turay, DT Antwaun Woods

Restricted Free Agents: WR Ashton Dulin, DT Taylor Stallworth

Exclusive Rights Free Agents: WR Quartney Davis, LB Skai Moore, CB Nick Nelson, DT Rob Windsor

What Needs to Be Addressed

Considering the players who are under contract for 2022, some positions that need immediate attention due to a lack of experienced players are as follows.

Wide Receiver: After 1,000-yard receiver Michael Pittman Jr., the Colts' next top receivers would be Parris Campbell and Dezmon Patmon. Both are nice, young pieces the Colts want to see develop, as is 2021 rookie Mike Strachan. However, they have to have more proven assets out there alongside Pittman. Given his injury history, the Colts also cannot make any concrete plans involving Campbell. He's simply a nice weapon to have when he's available.

Tight End: Jack Doyle and Kylen Granson are the only two returning tight ends who played any meaningful snaps in 2021, and Doyle may be retiring. It makes sense to bring Alie-Cox back but he may be more of a complementary piece rather than "the guy" at tight end. The hope is that Granson takes the reins there in his second season but some competition needs to be added with Farrod Green.

Left Tackle: Fisher was a solid run blocker but had some disastrous moments in pass protection. So much so that the Colts are bound to entertain other options at the position. Perhaps they find a long-term option in free agency or the draft but they have to find somebody. The only offensive tackles under contract in 2022 are starting right tackle Braden Smith and depth players Carter O'Donnell, Shon Coleman, and CFL transplant Jordan Murray.

Right Guard: The Colts have dependable in-house free-agent options in both Glowinski and Reed, but Reed supplanted Glowinski as the starter at one point in 2021 and would likely come at a cheaper price. Still, the guard depth behind Quenton Nelson and either Reed or Glowinski is thin between Danny Pinter and Will Fries, especially considering Pinter is relied upon as the backup center.

The Colts also need to add depth or competition at quarterback, edge, cornerback, and safety.

During a normal offseason for the Colts, big-name, high-priced free agents are more of a pipedream for fans rather than realistic options. The price is just usually too high. However, in a situation like the Colts are in now in where they must win, guys who will likely get north of $10 million per year like Von Miller, Allen Robinson, Chandler Jones, Davante Adams, Terron Armstead, or Stephon Gilmore are options that don't seem as farfetched. There are many factors that go into it all, but I'm not willing to say "absolutely not" altogether this year.

Things to Keep an Eye On

The Colts received a masterclass in the difference that a quarterback can make in 2021 as the inconsistent play of Carson Wentz came back to haunt them when it came to the valleys in his play. Their demise wasn't only on him — some of his better performances actually came in losses — but there was at least one loss (Raiders) in which the Colts likely would have won with even average play at the quarterback position.

There was recently a report that the Colts are likely to move on from Wentz by trading or cutting him before mid-March. If they elect to release him, they'll have to eat $15 million in dead money, but they are likely willing to do so given the dire need at the position.

The potential class of free-agent quarterbacks leaves a lot to be desired with Teddy Bridgewater, Andy Dalton, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Marcus Mariota, Cam Newton, Tyrod Taylor, Mitchell Trubisky, and Jameis Winston all being bridge options who could last you maybe a year or two.

What really makes things interesting is the trade market. Either a 2022 first-round pick in the top half of the order or a starting quarterback would be the Colts' most likely target. The issue is that they currently do not have a first-round pick in this draft, which is usually necessary to send in a trade of significant magnitude. What they do have are elite players at expendable positions that other teams may covet. It seems crazy that the Colts could trade someone like Nelson, Jonathan Taylor, Ryan Kelly, or Darius Leonard, but if they want a shot at a franchise quarterback then it may be necessary.

