The Indianapolis Colts have allowed a handful of their in-house free agents to walk this offseason, and another may be on the way out as edge defender Kemoko Turay has taken a visit with the San Francisco 49ers.

A second-round pick (No. 52) by the Colts out of Rutgers in the 2018 NFL Draft, Turay has carved out a role in his career as a solid pass-rusher.

Turay (6'5", 252, 26 years old) fits into the Colts' new defense under coordinator Gus Bradley at the LEO position, but the vibe around the two sides this offseason has been one of eventual separation.

The Colts spent their first two picks of the 2021 NFL Draft on pass rushers in Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, plus they traded for Yannick Ngakoue this offseason, so Turay's return is no longer a necessity.

Injuries have been an issue for the athletic, explosive edge rusher. Turay has never played a full season and has missed 27 games in his four years. He suffered a severe ankle injury four games into 2019, which bled into 2020. According to Pro Football Focus, Turay had the best overall (95.6) and pass-rushing grades (94.9) among all NFL edge defenders before his injury.

He was finally back and looked like himself again in 2021 following a second operation on the ankle.

Last season, Turay played in 13 games, posting single-season career highs in sacks (5.5), tackles for loss (5), and fumble recoveries (1) to go with 9 tackles and 8 quarterback hits.

In 38 career games (3 starts), Turay has totaled 33 tackles (7 for loss), 12.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, and 29 quarterback hits.

Aside from San Francisco, who could use another pass rusher after Arden Key left, Turay has also visited the Atlanta Falcons.

Do you want Turay back in Indianapolis? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

