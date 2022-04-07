Skip to main content

Colts Free Agent Kemoko Turay Visited 49ers

Colts free agent edge defender Kemoko Turay visited the 49ers.

The Indianapolis Colts have allowed a handful of their in-house free agents to walk this offseason, and another may be on the way out as edge defender Kemoko Turay has taken a visit with the San Francisco 49ers.

A second-round pick (No. 52) by the Colts out of Rutgers in the 2018 NFL Draft, Turay has carved out a role in his career as a solid pass-rusher.

Turay (6'5", 252, 26 years old) fits into the Colts' new defense under coordinator Gus Bradley at the LEO position, but the vibe around the two sides this offseason has been one of eventual separation.

The Colts spent their first two picks of the 2021 NFL Draft on pass rushers in Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo, plus they traded for Yannick Ngakoue this offseason, so Turay's return is no longer a necessity.

Injuries have been an issue for the athletic, explosive edge rusher. Turay has never played a full season and has missed 27 games in his four years. He suffered a severe ankle injury four games into 2019, which bled into 2020. According to Pro Football Focus, Turay had the best overall (95.6) and pass-rushing grades (94.9) among all NFL edge defenders before his injury.

He was finally back and looked like himself again in 2021 following a second operation on the ankle.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Last season, Turay played in 13 games, posting single-season career highs in sacks (5.5), tackles for loss (5), and fumble recoveries (1) to go with 9 tackles and 8 quarterback hits.

In 38 career games (3 starts), Turay has totaled 33 tackles (7 for loss), 12.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, and 29 quarterback hits.

Aside from San Francisco, who could use another pass rusher after Arden Key left, Turay has also visited the Atlanta Falcons.

Do you want Turay back in Indianapolis? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Pre-order the Indy Draft Guide! Full Guide Drops on April 11. Only $8.99 with the code "draft"

Indianapolis Colts Biggest NFL Draft Needs Bernhard Raimann Alec Pierce
News

Colts Top Draft Needs and Targets per ESPN

By HH Staff1 minute ago
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard didn't make a selection in Thursday's opening night of the virtual NFL draft.
News

Report: Colts' Stingy Spending Leading to Slow Free Agency

By HH Staff19 hours ago
USATSI_17606787
Draft

30 Days of Colts' Fits: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

By Zach Hicks22 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts players including Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth (95) react Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Former Colts Defensive Tackle Signing with Chiefs

By Jake ArthurApr 5, 2022
USATSI_13991054
News

Report: Colts Sign Former Chiefs' Safety

By Zach HicksApr 5, 2022
USATSI_16923428
Draft

30 Days of Colts' Fits: Nick Cross, Safety, Maryland

By Zach HicksApr 5, 2022
Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Kwity Payne (Michigan) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell over video call after being selected by the Indianapolis Colts as the number 21 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium.
News

Date for Colts' Local Pro Day Revealed

By Jake ArthurApr 5, 2022
George Pickens Indianapolis Colts NFL Draft Georgia Bulldogs
News

Colts take Physical WR in Latest ESPN Mock Draft

By HH StaffApr 5, 2022