Is This Head Coach Candidate Off the Table for Colts?

The Indianapolis Colts had hoped to interview DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching job, but it seems he's close to becoming the Houston Texans' next head coach.

The Indianapolis Colts are getting closer as the weeks pass to naming their next head coach. However, there is one name that has been floating around as a possibility to take the position in Indianapolis; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.

Ryans, a former 10-year NFL linebacker with the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles, is coming off the heels of a 31-7 beatdown from his former team, the Eagles, in the NFC Championship game. He is now open for head coaching interviews, which is something the Colts have been waiting for the chance to do with him.

The two sides did have a meeting scheduled back on the weekend of the divisional round, but Ryans canceled in order to focus on the playoff game at hand.

However, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Texans could meet with Ryans for an interview as soon as Monday, once he’s taken care of his responsibilities with his current team, the 49ers.

"The #Texans and #49ers DC DeMeco Ryans could meet as soon as this afternoon after he handles his SF responsibilities," Rapoport tweeted. "If all goes well, a hire could be finalized Tuesday or Wednesday, sources say. Their top candidate all along, it appears a homecoming is on its way to happening."

This could be a bad sign for the Colts, who have had Ryans in line for an interview and haven’t been able to coordinate it, yet. With the news of Ryans being linked to taking over his former team and him getting another interview so soon with Houston (the Colts are yet to interview him at all), is this a sign that the Colts are too late?

Ryans is getting the opportunity after an incredible defensive year for San Francisco, finishing the 2022 season leading the league in yards allowed per game (300.6) and points allowed per game (16.3). They also finished second in rushing yards allowed per game (77.7) and tied for second in total defensive takeaways (30).

Add on his six years of coaching experience with the 49ers since 2017 (defensive quality control in 2017, inside linebackers 2018-2020, and defensive coordinator since 2021) and his illustrious defensive career and you’ve got a young and highly-capable mind who can help get a struggling Houston team back on track with young talent on the defense.

The Colts may have another tough team to deal with in the AFC South if Ryans gets hired by Houston. Now, with the Doug Pederson-led Jacksonville Jaguars, the division is starting to form up for the future, with even the Tennessee Titans potentially being a quarterback away from getting back to a winning record.

The Colts may be able to throw a Hail Mary to snag an interview with Ryans, but it’s unlikely that can happen this deep into the process. Will the Colts be able to somehow coax Ryans away from its division rival? It’s all up to him.

