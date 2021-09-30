Colts' X-Factor Revealed in Matchup vs. Dolphins

“Run the Damn Ball” could, and should, make its return if the Colts want to get their first win of the season. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

“Run the Damn Ball.”

We’ve heard the general manager and the head coach speak it. We’ve seen it sewn on hats worn by quarterbacks and All-Pro guards around the locker room.

This slogan has been the mantra of the Indianapolis Colts for the last few years. It’s a reference to the physical nature the Colts want to play with, wearing down their opponents with a dominating offensive line and explosive running backs.

So far, in 2021, we have yet to see this. The offensive line has been dealing with injuries since training camp. The running back group has shown flashes but has yet to produce in a way they are accustomed to.

As the Colts look to capture their first win of the season this weekend against the Miami Dolphins, there is a man who can bring this back to the forefront of the Colts’ offense. And his name is Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor on the season is averaging 57 yards per game on the ground and has yet to reach the end zone. While he is averaging 4.1 yards per carry, he is only averaging 14 attempts per game.

In 2020, Taylor ended the season as one of the hottest backs in the entire league. Over his last six games of the year, he averaged almost 20 carries for 123.5 yards per game. The Colts finished with a 5-1 record in these games.

The more carries that Taylor received, the more he was able to impose his will on opposing defenses. This is something the Colts have gotten away from so far this year. Taylor is still an important part of the offense, but the emphasis on running the ball has not been what it was to end 2020.

One of the reasons for this could be the lack of health along the offensive line. Starters Eric Fisher, Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, and Braden Smith have all had to miss time since training camp began because of injuries. In the cases of Nelson (ankle/knee) and Smith (foot/thumb), there is a chance neither may suit up at all this weekend. With 80% of the line banged up, it’s hard for the unit to play at full strength.

The Colts also haven’t had the lead for very long this season. Typically, the running game isn’t used as much when teams are trying to come from behind. This has caused the running back carries to dwindle in the second half of games as the Colts attempt to rally.

This weekend presents a great opportunity for the Colts to turn this around. The Dolphins currently rank 27th in the league in rushing yards allowed at 136 yards per game. Last week against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Dolphins gave up 111 yards to backup running back Peyton Barber as starter Josh Jacobs was sidelined due to injury.

The Colts will once again be heading into this game with a quarterback that is not 100%. Carson Wentz is still recovering from two sprained ankles that he suffered against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2. While he is feeling much better than he did last week, Wentz will still have limited mobility this weekend.

All of these factors point toward the running game being crucial to the Colts’ success on Sunday. With Taylor as the bell cow back, alongside fellow running back Nyheim Hines, this could be the first time in 2021 where the running game is the focal point of the offense. If the offensive line steps up their play, while going against this Dolphins run defense, the prospective results are enticing, to say the least.

By following this formula, the Colts are banking on “Run the Damn Ball” translating to “Win the Damn Game.”

Have thoughts on which Colts player might be the X-factor on Sunday in Miami? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

