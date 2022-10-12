Skip to main content

Colts Kicker Named Player of the Week

The Indianapolis Colts have come a long way at kicker in a short period of time.
Indianapolis Colts kicker Chase McLaughlin was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week on Wednesday.

McLaughlin was 4 of 4 on field goal attempts and scored all of the Colts' points in a 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos last week.

McLaughlin's efforts included two field goals over 50 yards and the go-ahead kick in overtime from 48. 

He was signed to the Colts practice squad on September 12th after Rodrigo Blankenship missed a game winner against the Houston Texans in Week 1 of the season. 

McLaughlin had been flexed to the active roster the maximum-three times before being signed permanently to the 53-man roster on October 4th

This is McLaughlin's second stint with Indianapolis. He also played for the Colts in 2019, appearing in four games and going 5 of 6 on field goal attempts including 2 for 2 on kicks over 50 yards.

Since rejoining the Colts, McLaughlin has gone 7 of 8 on field goal attempts including his perfect performance last week against the Broncos.

The Colts are in action again on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars beat the Colts 24-0 the second week of the season, but Jacksonville has lost two in a row after beating the Colts and the Chargers back to back weeks.

Vegas isn't putting too much stock in the first matchup between the two AFC South rivals. SI Sportsbook has the Colts as a 2.5-point favorite at home on Sunday despite the lopsided nature of the first contest.

At 2-2-1 the Colts are in second place in the AFC South and could pull into a virtual tie with the Tennessee Titans who are off this week ahead of their clash with the Colts on October 23rd.

