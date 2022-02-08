Colts DE Kwity Paye Could Excel in Gus Bradley’s Defense

With the Colts hiring a new defensive coordinator this past week, the young pass rusher might hold an important position in the new scheme.

A new era has begun for the defense of the Indianapolis Colts.

Last Friday, the Colts agreed to terms with former Las Vegas Raiders’ defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to become the team’s next defensive coordinator. Bradley brings plenty of experience to the Colts as a defensive coordinator, holding the position for a total of nine years in the NFL. Bradley’s most notable stop was with the Seattle Seahawks from 2009-2012, leading the lockdown “Legion of Boom” defense that eventually won a Super Bowl.

One of the things Bradley will be charged with is getting more out of the Colts’ pass rush. The Colts ranked tied for 25thin the league in sacks (33) in 2021 and 31st in pressure percentage (18.1%). It’s part of the reason why the Colts struggled to hang onto leads in the fourth quarter of games.

“On defense, we have to be able to rush the passer better,” general manager Chris Ballard said at the end of the season. “It’s a passing league. You’ve got to be able to affect the passer … I still believe you win the game up front. You have to be good on the O-Line, D-Line. You have to be.”

One of those pass rushers that hopes to improve next season is Kwity Paye. As a rookie, Paye started to come on late in the season as all four of his sacks came after Week 9. He also had 16 pressures and a forced fumble.

But Paye knows he needs to be better and have a greater impact in 2022. Under Bradley’s defense, there may be a role that helps the young pass rusher to accomplish just that. So, let’s take a look at how Paye could fit in the “LEO” position.

What is a LEO?

A LEO in football terms is a combination of the linebacker and defensive end positions, with the “L” referring to linebacker and the “E” referring to end. This player generally lines up as the weakside EDGE defender in the formation.

A LEO typically has great length and burst as both are tremendous assets to have as a pass rusher. Offensive tackles in the NFL today typically have long arms, so arm length as a pass rusher helps to keep the offensive lineman off of them. Burst is also something that is always talked about with pass rushers, but with LEOs it can also help them make plays on ball carriers in the backfield and around the line of scrimmage.

LEOs do not have to be the biggest guys on the field. Usually, these guys are between 240-265 pounds and are geared towards speed. Think of the LEO as the sportscar of the defensive line.

The primary duty of the LEO is to rush the passer and wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks. Whether it is from a standing stance or down in the dirt, the LEO can use both to his advantage when rushing the quarterback. The coaching staff may also give the LEO the option to start anywhere along the defensive line depending on what he sees and the offensive look.

While the LEO’s main focus is to rush the passer, he cannot be a slouch against the run. Many times, the LEO will not have a true linebacker to their side as backup, so they must be able to play the run well. Being able to wrap up a ball carrier around the line of scrimmage is a must for this position.

Very rarely will a LEO be asked to drop back into coverage. Since this position is primarily a pass rusher, the player isn’t expected to be great in coverage. Short and some intermediate routes are all that might be covered by the LEO if he’s asked to cover at all.

In Bradley’s defensive scheme, numerous great players have played the LEO position at his other destinations. While with the Seahawks, he had Chris Clemons and Bruce Irvin. As the defensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017-2020, Bradley had players such as Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa at LEO. Last year with the Raiders, Maxx Crosby was the primary LEO. All experienced great seasons at the position and had a major impact on the quarterback.

© Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

How Paye Fits at LEO

If you were reading the requirements for a typical LEO and thinking it describes Paye to a T, you weren’t the only one.

Starting with the physical attributes, Paye sits at 6’2” and 261 pounds, fitting into the mold of a smaller defensive end. While he does not have the longest arms, Paye has good burst and speed. His 40-yard dash at the Michigan Pro Day was 4.57 sec, which is plenty fast for a guy his size.

As the year went on and the game slowed down for him, Paye became more disruptive as a pass rusher. Paye is expected to make a jump in Year 2, not only because of more reps but also because of his football IQ. Colts coaches raved about how smart Paye was and how well he took coaching, very rarely making the same mistake twice. His mind can be put to great use at LEO if the coaches give him the option to line up against the weakness of the offensive line.

Paye can also set the edge and be effective in the run game. Numerous times throughout the 2021 season, running backs would be met by Paye when they tried to cut back his way. As LEOs get little help against the run, the Colts can have confidence Paye will be able to handle it.

The LEO role could be exactly what Paye needs to help jumpstart a breakout campaign in 2022. The Colts know their pass rush needs to be better if they want to make a run, especially with the caliber of quarterbacks in the AFC. After spending their first two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft on pass rushers and hiring Bradley as the new DC, Paye has a realistic shot at joining the list of productive LEOs for this defensive scheme.

Have thoughts on how Kwity Paye fits at LEO in Gus Bradley's defense? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know what you think!

