Skip to main content

Stock Up, Stock Down Report from Colts vs. Lions

Multiple Colts players took advantage of the opportunity to help cement their place on the roster while others failed to capitalize.

After facing off in practice for two days last week, the Indianapolis Colts took on the Detroit Lions on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Lions came out on top 27-26, making the Colts 0-2 in the 2022 preseason.

Thankfully for the Colts, preseason records do not matter. How players perform in the preseason does matter, especially those who are on the fringe of making the roster.

Because of the two joint practices between the Colts and the Lions last week, most of the starters on both sides did not suit up for Saturday’s contest. With the starters watching from the sidelines, a grand opportunity presented itself for those without a guaranteed roster spot to make a good impression.

So, here are the players who either helped or hurt their chances of solidifying a role on this year’s Colts roster.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

STOCK UP

Aug 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Dezmon Patmon (10) catches a touchdown pass while Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

WR Dezmon Patmon

Patmon put together the best performance of his career on Saturday. The third-year wide receiver out of Washington State had five catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. The 50-yard touchdown from quarterback Sam Ehlinger to Patmon was the longest play of the day for the Colts.

Patmon made catches all over the field on Saturday and has looked to develop his route tree quite nicely heading into the season. He has also been getting reps on special teams, something he has not played in the past. His improvement as a receiver, combined with his new ability to play special teams, makes him a roster lock at this point.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan (17) holds up the ball after scoring a touchdown Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions are tied at the half, 13-13. Nfl Detroit Lions At Indianapolis Colts

WR Mike Strachan

Strachan made his preseason debut against the Lions and picked up where he left off last preseason. The 6’5”, 224-pound wide receiver hauled in three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown. After missing most of training camp recovering from knee surgery, Strachan looked fluid with his movements and showed no signs that the knee was bothering him.

Strachan was removed from the physically unable to perform list last week and revealed the procedure he had done was to repair a torn meniscus. But Strachan is now ready to go, talking last week about being “the beast that I am.” If he continues to play like this through the next week, Strachan looks on pace to make the 53-man roster.

Aug 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (54) celebrates with Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Caeveon Patton (64) on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Detroit Lions in Indianapolis.

DE Dayo Odeyingbo

When speaking to Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley last week, his eyes lit up talking about the second-year pass rusher. Odeyingbo has had a quiet camp so far, but Bradley sees him playing faster each day and not thinking as much. Odeyingbo’s play has reflected that.

After a strong performance against the Buffalo Bills a week ago, Odeyingbo, once again, was a handle to block. He finished the day with three tackles and two sacks, showing position versatility as he rushed from the middle and on the edge. The Colts hope this continues into the regular season as Odeyingbo is expected to be a key contributor on the defensive line.

Aug 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) is tackled by Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II (25) in the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.

S Rodney Thomas II

Coming into training camp, the initial thought was Thomas would have a hard time cracking the 53-man roster. A seventh-round pick out of Yale, Thomas has experience playing linebacker, cornerback, and safety. He has spent almost all his time at safety since joining the Colts, and it looks to have paid off.

Thomas was all over the field on Saturday and finished the day with four tackles. He showed great burst and play recognition and had to make some plays due to the Colts’ struggles up front. While Thomas has been making plays on defense and contributing on special teams, safety Armani Watts has been sidelined due to injury. If this continues, it could open the door for Thomas to make the final cut.

STOCK DOWN

Aug 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35) dives into the endzone for a touchdown in the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Interior Defensive Line

There is no way to sugarcoat it: The Colts got bullied upfront on the defensive side of the ball. The Colts could not contain the run, and holes were wide open in the middle of the line. The Lions rushed for 174 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries Saturday, giving them a 5.3 yards per carry average.

While these weren’t the Colts’ starters, many of these players are expected to be key backups. Rookies Eric Johnson II and Curtis Brooks were pushed around, while veteran Bryan Cowart did not give much support. Improvement is needed from these guys along the interior, and fast.

Nov 21, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Ben Banogu (52) is blocked by Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins (73) in the fourth quarter at Highmark Stadium.

DE Ben Banogu

Each preseason Colts fans hold out hope this will be the year that Banogu finally takes the next step and establishes himself as a pass rusher. Unfortunately, that still has not happened.

Banogu was almost non-existent on Saturday, only registering one tackle. He had a hard time getting free on his rushes and was hardly able to generate pressure on the Lions’ quarterbacks. Meanwhile, fellow edge rushers Odeyingbo, Tyquan Lewis, and Ifeadi Odenigbo combined for three sacks and four tackles for loss. Banogu still has a chance to make the team, but it is hard to believe he will be a valuable contributor.

Aug 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark (74) looks to block Buffalo Bills defensive end Daniel Joseph (96) during the second half at Highmark Stadium.

OT Ryan Van Demark

Van Demark came into Saturday’s matchup looking to assert himself into the conversation for one of the backup tackle spots on the Colts. Instead, Van Demark looked slow to get out of his stance and could not handle the Lions’ pass rush. Van Demark gave up two of the three sacks the Colts allowed.

Matt Pryor, Braden Smith, and Bernhard Raimann are locks to make the roster at tackle. Dennis Kelly is the fourth tackle option but is currently recovering from a procedure done on his knee. As shown by the performances of Van Demark and Jordan Murray, the Colts need Kelly back to sure up the tackle position.

Which players stood out to you in the Colts vs. Lions matchup? Let us know in the comments below!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

Sam Ehlinger and Nick Foles Battle for No. 2 via IMAGN
News

Battle for No. 2? Reich Expands on Sam Ehlinger's Rare Trait

By HH Staff
Aug 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) drops back to pass the ball in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Locked On Colts: Peter King Talks Quarterback Situation, Offseason Moves

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Mike Strachan (17) flexes to fans after scoring a touchdown Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions are tied at the half, 13-13. Nfl Detroit Lions At Indianapolis Colts
Game Day

Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger, Receivers Star in Preseason Loss vs. Lions

By Jake Arthur
Aug 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) passes the ball in the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Game Day

Jake's Takes | Trio of Colts Star On Offense vs. Lions

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) jumps for a reception as he works against a Detroit Lions defender during training camp Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind.
News

Your Week in Colts: Practice with Lions Leads to Preseason Matchup

By Jake Arthur
USATSI_15119825
News

10 Potential Roster Cuts the Colts Could Target

By Zach Hicks
Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) works against a Lions defender during training camp Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind.
News

Colts vs. Lions, Preseason Week 2 Preview: Development Opportunity as Starters Sit

By Jake Arthur
Aug 13, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) catches a pass for a touchdown with Buffalo Bills safety Josh Thomas (36) defending during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
News

Position Groups to Watch in Colts vs. Lions Preseason Matchup

By Andrew Moore