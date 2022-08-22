Stock Up, Stock Down Report from Colts vs. Lions

After facing off in practice for two days last week, the Indianapolis Colts took on the Detroit Lions on Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Lions came out on top 27-26, making the Colts 0-2 in the 2022 preseason.

Thankfully for the Colts, preseason records do not matter. How players perform in the preseason does matter, especially those who are on the fringe of making the roster.

Because of the two joint practices between the Colts and the Lions last week, most of the starters on both sides did not suit up for Saturday’s contest. With the starters watching from the sidelines, a grand opportunity presented itself for those without a guaranteed roster spot to make a good impression.

So, here are the players who either helped or hurt their chances of solidifying a role on this year’s Colts roster.

STOCK UP

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports WR Dezmon Patmon Patmon put together the best performance of his career on Saturday. The third-year wide receiver out of Washington State had five catches for 103 yards and a touchdown. The 50-yard touchdown from quarterback Sam Ehlinger to Patmon was the longest play of the day for the Colts. Patmon made catches all over the field on Saturday and has looked to develop his route tree quite nicely heading into the season. He has also been getting reps on special teams, something he has not played in the past. His improvement as a receiver, combined with his new ability to play special teams, makes him a roster lock at this point. © Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK WR Mike Strachan Strachan made his preseason debut against the Lions and picked up where he left off last preseason. The 6’5”, 224-pound wide receiver hauled in three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown. After missing most of training camp recovering from knee surgery, Strachan looked fluid with his movements and showed no signs that the knee was bothering him. Strachan was removed from the physically unable to perform list last week and revealed the procedure he had done was to repair a torn meniscus. But Strachan is now ready to go, talking last week about being “the beast that I am.” If he continues to play like this through the next week, Strachan looks on pace to make the 53-man roster. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports DE Dayo Odeyingbo When speaking to Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley last week, his eyes lit up talking about the second-year pass rusher. Odeyingbo has had a quiet camp so far, but Bradley sees him playing faster each day and not thinking as much. Odeyingbo’s play has reflected that. After a strong performance against the Buffalo Bills a week ago, Odeyingbo, once again, was a handle to block. He finished the day with three tackles and two sacks, showing position versatility as he rushed from the middle and on the edge. The Colts hope this continues into the regular season as Odeyingbo is expected to be a key contributor on the defensive line. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports S Rodney Thomas II Coming into training camp, the initial thought was Thomas would have a hard time cracking the 53-man roster. A seventh-round pick out of Yale, Thomas has experience playing linebacker, cornerback, and safety. He has spent almost all his time at safety since joining the Colts, and it looks to have paid off. Thomas was all over the field on Saturday and finished the day with four tackles. He showed great burst and play recognition and had to make some plays due to the Colts’ struggles up front. While Thomas has been making plays on defense and contributing on special teams, safety Armani Watts has been sidelined due to injury. If this continues, it could open the door for Thomas to make the final cut.

STOCK DOWN

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports Interior Defensive Line There is no way to sugarcoat it: The Colts got bullied upfront on the defensive side of the ball. The Colts could not contain the run, and holes were wide open in the middle of the line. The Lions rushed for 174 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries Saturday, giving them a 5.3 yards per carry average. While these weren’t the Colts’ starters, many of these players are expected to be key backups. Rookies Eric Johnson II and Curtis Brooks were pushed around, while veteran Bryan Cowart did not give much support. Improvement is needed from these guys along the interior, and fast. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports DE Ben Banogu Each preseason Colts fans hold out hope this will be the year that Banogu finally takes the next step and establishes himself as a pass rusher. Unfortunately, that still has not happened. Banogu was almost non-existent on Saturday, only registering one tackle. He had a hard time getting free on his rushes and was hardly able to generate pressure on the Lions’ quarterbacks. Meanwhile, fellow edge rushers Odeyingbo, Tyquan Lewis, and Ifeadi Odenigbo combined for three sacks and four tackles for loss. Banogu still has a chance to make the team, but it is hard to believe he will be a valuable contributor. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports OT Ryan Van Demark Van Demark came into Saturday’s matchup looking to assert himself into the conversation for one of the backup tackle spots on the Colts. Instead, Van Demark looked slow to get out of his stance and could not handle the Lions’ pass rush. Van Demark gave up two of the three sacks the Colts allowed. Matt Pryor, Braden Smith, and Bernhard Raimann are locks to make the roster at tackle. Dennis Kelly is the fourth tackle option but is currently recovering from a procedure done on his knee. As shown by the performances of Van Demark and Jordan Murray, the Colts need Kelly back to sure up the tackle position.

Which players stood out to you in the Colts vs. Lions matchup? Let us know in the comments below!

