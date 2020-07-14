Why Indianapolis Colts’ Next Contract Extension Should go to Center Ryan Kelly

INDIANAPOLIS — Recognition for solid play comes at an ideal time for Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly.

He’s one of at least two dozen Colts who will be looking to get paid after a contract year in 2020. Kelly, named to his first Pro Bowl in 2019, enhanced his value by anchoring an offensive line that was the NFL’s only group without a missed start last season.

Another testament to Kelly’s value came Tuesday, when Pro Football Network listed Kelly at No. 85 on its list of NFL Top 100 players. The top 50 will be announced on Wednesday.

PFN offered this take on Kelly:

“While guard Quenton Nelson gets much credit for the Indianapolis Colts’ nasty interior offensive line, Ryan Kelly has earned his spot in the PFN Top 100 for a reason.

“Since getting drafted by the Colts in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft, Kelly has quickly taken over as one of the league’s top centers. Kelly served as the glue inside Indianapolis’ seventh-ranked rushing attack.

“After dealing with injuries in 2017 and 2018, Kelly returned to the field strong, allowing only one sack on the season. The former Alabama center collected his first Pro Bowl appearance. With a contract year on the horizon, Kelly could double-down on his breakout campaign to earn a significant payday.”

Colts general manager Chris Ballard has plenty of decisions to make on players entering contract years. Kelly should be his first priority, even more so than such standouts as wide receiver T.Y. Hilton and defensive end Justin Houston.

The Colts’ offensive success starts in the trenches, where Kelly and Nelson are often cited as two reasons why the group is one of the NFL’s best.

Kelly said in a Zoom video conference call in late May that his agent has had conversations with Ballard. Presuming Kelly stays healthy again, expect a contract extension before the end of the 2020 season. The Colts gave Pro Bowl tight end Jack Doyle a three-year, $21-million extension last December, before the Indianapolis native was selected for his second Pro Bowl.

“Yeah my agent, Jimmy Sexton, I know he’s had a few conversations with Chris so far,” said Kelly, 27. “I don’t know if any numbers have been thrown around yet, but obviously I have the most confidence in Chris that – I think we have something special on our offensive line. I’d like to play my entire career in Indianapolis. I truly believe that I’ll be here for a while, I hope. Just try to keep my mind on working out, getting ready for the season. That’s kind of been where my head is at so far.”

In addition to being the O-line anchor who makes blocking scheme calls at the line of scrimmage, Kelly leads by example. Head coach Frank Reich complimented his center’s alpha dog nature during an offseason video call.

Kelly was asked in May what he needs to work on for his fifth NFL season.

“Every year is a new challenge,” he said. “You can’t just leave where you left off the last game of the season. You have to totally reinvent yourself. For me, having a few injuries early in my career and still having to deal with a few things – for me, it’s about how can I stay on the field as much as possible? We were able to start all 16 games as an offensive line (last) year. It would be incredible to do that again next year as well. The thing for me is how do I stay on the field? Whether that’s changing my nutrition and making sure that all my joints and everything are moving the way I want to so that late November, December I still feel as well as I did Week 1.

“Obviously, there’s certain aspects of my game that I want to improve on. Consistency is always so big. The NFL is always changing, and how can you carry over practices to games? You just find the little details. Even at home, having a home gym – people can have a lot of excuses for not being ready for the season, but I try to get my body in the best physical shape it can be and also the best mental frame. I think the season will wear on you no matter what, no matter who you are or how successful your team is – but having that outlook for success, and how long you want to play and what kind of crew you want to put together. Obviously, I think I’m moving in the right direction, but have a lot of work to do.”

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)