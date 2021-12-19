Positional Grades: Colts vs. Patriots

After a dominant first half, the Indianapolis Colts had to hang on late Saturday night to break the curse of the New England Patriots, picking up a much-needed 27-17 win as star running back Jonathan Taylor made the case for MVP in front of a national audience. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Late in the fourth quarter in a one-score game, it looked like the same horror movie for The Indianapolis Colts was going to come to the same painful ending.

Until Jonathan Taylor's MVP moment happened.

Sixty-seven yards later, Taylor capped a much-needed 27-17 win over the visiting New England Patriots Saturday night inside a loud, raucous Lucas Oil Stadium, ending a 12-year losing streak to the hated rivals from Boston.

Behind a dominant ground attack with Taylor and a fantastic performance from the offensive line, along with a tremendous defensive performance and another blocked-punt touchdown from EJ Speed and the special teams, the Colts were able to put an end to the streak and the curse, keeping the Colts right in the mix in the AFC playoffs.

Let's jump into some grades and enjoy this one.

QB — D-

While everything else went seemingly right for the Colts on Saturday night, Carson Wentz was downright dreadful on the night. The stat line isn't pretty either.

Wentz finished just 5-for-12 passing for 57 yards, one touchdown and one interception and was sacked one time. His touchdown pass was the easiest completion he'll see all year, taking a handoff from Taylor and flipped the ball forward to Nyheim Hines, who did the rest of the work for the Colts' opening touchdown.

The Colts' quarterback just didn't have it on the night. He tried to turn the ball over a ton in the second half before throwing an ill-advised pass into triple coverage that Jamie Collins tipped and Devin McCourty intercepted, setting up the Patriots' second score of the game.

On a night in which the Colts really didn't need him, Wentz nearly gave the game away in the second half.

He did make some plays with his legs though, picking up three first downs on QB sneaks and added an 11-yard run on a scramble to avoid a sack in the first half. He also had a terrific throw to Zach Pascal for a gain of 23 yards in the first half on the run, but aside from that he simply wasn't good enough.

RB — A+

I'm running out of adjectives to describe Taylor.

He has to be the league's MVP this season. If not, just make it a QB award.

Against a stacked box in the second half, Taylor churned out hard yardage and then saved his best for last, making Dont'a Hightower miss in the hole, ripping off 67 yards for the game-sealing score.

Coming into Saturday's game the Patriots knew what the Colts wanted to do, and they couldn't stop them. Taylor rushed for 170 yards and the touchdown on 29 carries. He's just an absolute stud and continues to get better and better ever week.

He also had an incredible blitz pickup on Wentz's 23-yard strike to Pascal, which rounded out an amazing day for the second-year pro.

WR — C

The game script has much more to do with this grade than anything, as the Colts ran the ball down the Patriots' throats time and time again.

Pascal made a great catch on his 23-yard pass from Wentz for his lone catch of the night, while T.Y. Hilton made a great play on his 19-yard catch and run over the middle on a strike from Wentz in the second half, picking up a key first down.

Michael Pittman Jr. hauled in just one pass for seven yards before being inexplicably ejected for his skirmish with Patriots' safety Kyle Dugger, in which Pittman was the recipient of a cheap shot from Kyle Van Noy, then had his helmet ripped off and a punch thrown from Dugger before being piled on.

Ashton Dulin did more work as a runner than anything, rushing twice for 39 yards, including a 37-yard gain on a jet sweep on the second series of the game, sparking the Colts.

Good news is, Pascal was terrific as a run blocker, as was Dulin. They're willing to do the gritty work and it shows.

TE — C-

Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox and Kylen Granson were really, really good as run blockers on the night, and they needed to be as the Colts were run-heavy.

When they weren't blocking, Doyle and Alie-Cox struggled to do much of anything as receivers. Alie-Cox failed to come down with a would-be touchdown in the first half on a play he typically makes, while Doyle's lone catch gained no yardage.

That was par for the course in the passing game on the night.

OL – A

You have to take your hat off and hand it to Danny Pinter; he was incredible.

Filling in last minute for Ryan Kelly who missed the game for personal reasons, Pinter was absolutely phenomenal against a stout Patriots' front. He really worked well with Quenton Nelson in duo blocks, and showed off his football IQ on Taylor's game-sealing run, picking up the blitzing linebacker after sliding off of a block.

He really created movement up front throughout the night, which was a bit unexpected. He really showed out in a good way.

Nelson was his typical elite self, climbing to the second level consistently against the Patriots and sealed off multiple defenders on Taylor's game-sealing run, as did Eric Fisher, who is at his best when working downhill in the run game.

Braden Smith allowed the lone sack of the night, getting beat by Matthew Judon on the speed rush almost immediately after the snap. That was truly the lone negative play that really stood out as the Colts' offensive line answered the bell time and time again against the Patriots' physical front.

DL — B+

The Colts' defensive line was very good against the run on Saturday night, holding Patriots' running backs to just 39 yards on 14 carries, keeping the Patriots out of the end zone on the ground. That's pretty darn impressive overall, considering what the Patriots have done on the ground all season long.

DeForest Buckner started the game fast and never really slowed down, recording an early sack on Mac Jones and really disrupted the run game, as did Grover Stewart. When they're healthy and on their game, good luck against these guys.

Taylor Stallworth had a strong game in rotational reps as well, tying up blockers to free Buckner for his sack, and also penetrated well against the run.

Outside, I loved the way guys like Kwity Paye, Kemoko Turay, Al-Quadin Muhammad and Isaac Rochell played against the run. They set the edge well and really turned the Patriots away time and time again. These guys just didn't generate a pass rush whatsoever though, combining for just two quarterback hits (one each by Turay and Paye) on a night in which the Patriots threw the ball 45 times.

LB — A

Don't look now, but Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke are rolling right now.

Leonard continued his case for the league's Defensive Player of the Year award against the Patriots, picking off a Jones pass in the red zone and then adding a nasty stiff arm to the face of Patriots' receiver Jakobi Meyers immediately after the pick for good measure.

"The Maniac" was everywhere on the night, showing off his speed and instincts to knife through gaps and shut down the Patriots' rushing attack.

Okereke was right there with him, displaying the type of speed and athleticism the Colts want out of him at the position. He's been so good over the last month or so and was great on Saturday, including his diving interception of Jones early in the second half, setting up the Colts for another score.

Zaire Franklin came off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list before the game and played well in limited reps, while EJ Speed showed off his burst sideline to sideline to help shut down the Patriots' attempts to get to the boundary.

DB — A-

Man, this Colts' secondary — especially the cornerbacks — are playing some great football down the stretch.

Kenny Moore II had some impressive teach tape on his pass breakup down the field against Meyers, while Rock Ya-Sin broke up the lone pass throw to his side of the field on the night, forcing a turnover on downs.

Even on the N'Keal Harry 43-yard leaping catch with Isaiah Rodgers in coverage, the Colts' cornerback was in great position and tried to make a play on the ball. These guys are balling at the moment.

It was also crucial to get Khari Willis back in this one. He does so much for the run defense as the Colts rotate him in to the box and blitz him, giving them an extra defender. He was fantastic on the night, though he did drop an interception.

Andrew Sendejo is really bad in coverage, allowing a touchdown on an over route to Hunter Henry in the fourth quarter, but he's an absolute missile coming downhill. Hopefully both he and Harry are alright after that monster hit Sendejo landed late in the game.

Special Teams — B+

You're probably reading this grade and thinking how does a special teams unit get a B+ on a night in which they block a punt for a touchdown? I hear you.

But the fact remains the Colts' special teams wasn't good overall, specifically in the kicking game. Michael Badgley may be getting the boot (pun intended) after this week after missing a kick and getting bailed out on a questionable offsides penalty on the Colts, avoiding a second miss.

He just has no consistency from 40 yards and out. It's time bring the Hot Rod back and see if he's able to pick up the slack.

The blocked punt though...man, what a play. There was nothing special about it. Matthew Adams just beat his man, laid out and blocked the punt and Speed was the man to fall on the football again. Bubba Ventrone is going to start getting some head coaching looks and soon, maybe even this offseason.

Have thoughts on the positional grades for the Colts-Patriots game? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

