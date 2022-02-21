QB Carousel: How Does Teddy Bridgewater Fit with the Colts?

The NFL offseason is only a couple of weeks old, but that has not stopped fans from all teams from looking forward.

For the Indianapolis Colts, there is no greater decision than what the team will do at quarterback. Carson Wentz had an up-and-down season in 2021 that ended with less than stellar performances in the Colts’ biggest games. In “win and you’re in” scenarios the final two games of the season, Wentz turned in two brutal outings that contributed to Indy dropping each game and watching the postseason from home.

In a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortenson on Super Bowl Sunday , he revealed the belief that there is a good chance Wentz will be traded or released before March 19th when $15 million of Wentz’s base salary becomes guaranteed. The future in Indianapolis for the former No. 2 overall pick does not look very good.

So, if the Colts move on from Wentz, who will general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich turn to at quarterback? Will they make a trade for an established veteran? Will they turn to the free-agent market? Is there a rookie that entices the Colts?

The QB Carousel could be in full force in Indianapolis in a very short amount of time. For this series, we will be taking a look at the strengths and weaknesses of the quarterbacks who could possibly be suiting up for the Colts in 2022, as well as their fit with the team.

First up is former Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater started 14 games in 2021 for the Broncos and recorded a stat line of 285-of-426 (66.9%) for 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and a passer rating of 94.9. The Broncos finished 7-7 in games that Bridgewater started.

So, how does he fit with the Colts? Let’s find out.

Strengths

Bridgewater has always been known for his accuracy on short and intermediate throws. This has been an area that he has excelled at since he was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round in 2014. Bridgewater likes to get the ball to his playmakers in space and let them go to work.

The seven-year veteran also has a high football IQ. He has been praised by coaches in the past for being able to dissect a defense to find the holes and safely deliver the ball to his receivers within the soft spots of the defense. An attribute like this goes a long way in extending drives and keeping the offense moving down the field.

One of the main criticisms of Wentz in 2021 was his unwillingness to take the easy throw and what the defense gave him. This is something Bridgewater does often, as he is not an overly aggressive quarterback that takes unnecessary risks.

The veteran quarterback is also known to be a good leader, and someone teammates enjoy playing with. A captain with the Broncos and Carolina Panthers before that, Bridgewater brings a professional mentality to the locker room and a preparedness that will rival any teammate. He is known as a good communicator and someone that will stand behind his teammates.

Weaknesses

Looking at his ability on the field, Bridgewater will not be winning any quarterback strong-arm competitions anytime soon. While his arm strength isn’t terrible, there is a lack of velocity on his throws, and he must throw with anticipation on longer routes. Bridgewater will not light the world on fire with eye-popping numbers, as he only had two games in 2021 where he threw for over 300 yards and only one instance where he threw three touchdowns.

Speaking of the deep ball, this is not an area that Bridgewater specializes in. While his yards per attempt was at 7.2, 16thin the NFL, Bridgewater does not typically stretch a defense with deep throws and instead looks to complete short to intermediate passes. Explosive plays can be less prevalent in a Bridgewater-led offense.

While Bridgewater has good pocket awareness and knows when to escape, he is not the best scrambler and does not have the speed to kill you with his legs. He did have five touchdowns on the ground in 2020 with the Panthers, but do not expect him to make very many plays as a scrambler.

Injuries are something else to be mindful of with Bridgewater. In seven seasons, only once has he started and played every game. The worst was a devasting knee injury in a 2016 preseason practice which saw Bridgewater’s left femur and tibia bones become disconnected – known as tibiofemoral dislocation – as well as the tearing of his ACL. There were doubts he would ever play football again, and he did not return until late in the 2017 season.

Bridgewater is also a journeyman of sorts. After four years with the Vikings, the quarterback landed as a backup on the New Orleans Saints for two seasons. Now, after starting a season for the Panthers and Broncos, Bridgewater once again finds himself on the open market in search of a home. He has a 33-30 record as a starter with these four teams.

How Bridgewater Fits with the Colts

Bridgewater would be close to a complete opposite at quarterback from what the Colts have now. Instead of looking to always take the deep shot and hit the home run like Wentz, Bridgewater is much more conservative, taking what the defense gives him. He is someone who will look to make the layups and get the ball into his playmakers’ hands.

Bridgewater would be a good fit in the Colts’ locker room. For a team that puts so much emphasis on culture and the guys that make up the team, the kind of leader and teammate Bridgewater is would certainly be attractive for the Colts to bring him on board.

While the volatility is not as high with Bridgewater as it is with Wentz, the ceiling is not nearly as high either. Bridgewater is not the type of quarterback to take over games, and he needs a talented supporting cast around him to play at a high level. While he posted an 11-5 record his last year as the Vikings’ starter, he only has a 16-19 record since his major knee injury.

Bridgewater would not move the needle much for the Colts in 2022. The Colts would probably find themselves in the same situation as they did this season, fighting for their playoff lives until the very end of the season. Bridgewater would not elevate the team into a contender in the AFC, nor would he be a long-term solution at the position. The Colts would continue to be stuck in QB purgatory if Bridgewater was signed to be the starter.

Final verdict: The Colts should pass on Bridgewater.

Have thoughts on Teddy Bridgewater's potential fit with the Colts? Drop a line in the comments below and let us know what you think!

