Colts, Raiders Injury Report: Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor Full Participants

The Indianapolis Colts are trending in the right direction, health-wise, for their matchup this Sunday with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Six players — all considered starters at some point this year — were upgraded to full participation status, giving new interim head coach Jeff Saturday added firepower for his coaching debut.

Overall, here's how both the Colts and Raiders are looking ahead of Sunday's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), CB Tony Brown (hamstring), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), RB Deon Jackson (knee), S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)

TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), CB Tony Brown (hamstring), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), RB Deon Jackson (knee), S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder) Limited Participant — C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (thumb)

THURSDAY

Did Not Participate — TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), RB Deon Jackson (knee), LB Shaquille Leonard (back/ankle), DT Grover Stewart (rest), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)

TE Mo Alie-Cox (ankle), RB Deon Jackson (knee), LB Shaquille Leonard (back/ankle), DT Grover Stewart (rest), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder) Limited Participant — CB Tony Brown (hamstring), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral)

CB Tony Brown (hamstring), LB Grant Stuard (pectoral) Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (thumb), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), C Ryan Kelly (knee), S Rodney McLeod Jr. (rest), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), QB Matt Ryan (right shoulder), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

Alie-Cox, Jackson, and Woods were new injury additions to the report this week, although we saw Jackson leave the game briefly last Sunday with his knee injury. Leonard is also back on the injury report after being present on gameday two weeks in a row. Those injuries bear monitoring.

Kelly, Ryan, and Taylor were all upgraded to full participation, which bodes well for their availability on Sunday. In Ryan's case, he's still expected to be on the sideline as Sam Ehlinger starts at quarterback. Ryan was injured three weeks ago against the Tennessee Titans and has been out since. Taylor was injured the following week against the Washington Commanders and missed the subsequent game.

RAIDERS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — LB Blake Martinez (personal), LB Denzel Perryman (hip/ribs)

LB Blake Martinez (personal), LB Denzel Perryman (hip/ribs) Limited Participant — LB Darien Butler (hip), WR Keelan Cole (knee), WR Hunter Renfrow (hamstring/ribs), TE Darren Waller (hamstring)

LB Darien Butler (hip), WR Keelan Cole (knee), WR Hunter Renfrow (hamstring/ribs), TE Darren Waller (hamstring) Full Participant —QB Derek Carr (back)

THURSDAY

TBA

The Raiders are headed in the wrong direction in terms of health. Wednesday showed quite a few notable injuries for Las Vegas, namely Perryman not practicing and Renfrow and Waller being limited. Waller last played in Week 5. On Thursday, the Raiders placed both Waller and Renfrow on Injured Reserve. Martinez even retired.

Thursday's update will be up when the team makes it available.

The Colts travel west to take on the Raiders this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium at 4:05pm ET.

