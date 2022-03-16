Skip to main content

Report: Colts Re-Sign Versatile Defensive Lineman Tyquan Lewis

The Colts are reportedly re-signing defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis to a one-year, $3 million deal.

The Indianapolis Colts began making more free-agent moves on Tuesday, which included bringing back some of their own players. One of them was fifth-year defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Lewis is re-signing in Indy on a one-year, $3 million deal.

This is a "prove it" deal for Lewis, who was perhaps on his way to the most productive season of his career before suffering a season-ending patellar injury in Week 8 while returning an interception. His Pro Football Focus grade of 71.3 was the highest of his career.

Lewis (6'3", 277, 27 years old), was selected by the Colts in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft. While he's shown plenty of talent in his four seasons, he's been repeatedly bombarded by the injury bug. He has only played a full season once (2020), as toe, ankle, and knee injuries have cut each of the other three seasons short.

The Colts wanting Lewis back despite the injuries is understandable. He's a versatile lineman with experience all over the defensive line. In 2021, he played 259 snaps on the left edge, 25 at left defensive tackle, 15 at right defensive tackle, 9 on the right edge, and 3 at nose tackle.

In his career, Lewis has started 12-of-41 games and totaled 56 tackles (15 for loss), 8.5 sacks, 1 interception, 5 pass breakups, and 21 quarterback hits.

With new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, Lewis is an ideal fit at the big end position opposite the line of Kwity Paye. Without an experienced stand-out player there yet, if Lewis shows he is healthy enough returning from his knee injury, he could reclaim a starting role.

How do you feel about this move? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

