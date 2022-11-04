Colts Rule Out 4 Ahead of Matchup with Patriots

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled four players out due to injury ahead of their matchup this Sunday with the New England Patriots.

Per head coach Frank Reich, All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) is among them, as is quarterback Matt Ryan (right shoulder) and special teamers Tony Brown (hamstring) and Grant Stuard (pectoral).

Taylor has been banged up for much of the season and missed Weeks 5 and 6 with the ankle injury before returning the last two weeks and aggravating it last Sunday against the Washington Commanders. He did not practice all week. Taylor has struggled to regain the form in 2022 that led him to lead the league in rushing last season, so resting him is likely for the best.

After trading Nyheim Hines earlier this week, it'll now be up to Deon Jackson, Zack Moss, and whoever the Colts decide to elevate from the practice squad between Phillip Lindsay, Jordan Wilkins, or D'Vonte Price to fill in for Taylor.

Starting left tackle Dennis Kelly (calf/ankle) is considered a game-time decision after not practicing on Wednesday and Thursday, but returning on Friday.

If Kelly is out, it likely puts rookie Bernhard Raimann back in the starting lineup at left tackle. Raimann had been in a reserve/rotational role before ultimately starting Weeks 5 and 6. He looked a bit overwhelmed and was replaced in the starting lineup by Kelly.

Starting left defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle) will also play on Sunday, per Reich. He suffered his injury late in the Colts' Week 5 victory over the Denver Broncos and had been out ever since. He returned to practice on Wednesday.

The Colts travel east to take on the Patriots this Sunday at Gillette Stadium at 1:0pm ET.

