    October 20, 2021
    Colts Add Veteran Defensive Backs to Practice Squad

    The Colts have signed cornerback Darqueze Dennard and safety Josh Jones to the practice squad.
    Author:

    The Indianapolis Colts announced a couple of free-agent moves on Wednesday, signing cornerback Darqueze Dennard and safety Josh Jones to the practice squad.

    These moves, especially being established veterans, are likely reflective of recent injuries.

    Starting corner Rock Ya-Sin has been battling an ankle injury that he re-aggravated last week. Safety Jordan Lucas and corner Marvell Tell III both landed on the practice squad injured list this week. Starting corner Xavier Rhodes also has yet to look like himself after missing the first two games of the season with a calf injury.

    Dennard (5-11, 202, 30 years old) was most recently with the Arizona Cardinals but did not see game action. His last playing time was as a member of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 when he started 6-of-8 games and totaled 36 tackles (2 for loss), 1 interception, and 5 pass breakups.

    Dennard was a first-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2014 and has started 30-of-85 career games, amassing 310 tackles (7 for loss), 3.0 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 4 interceptions, 27 pass breakups, 5 quarterback hits, and 1 defensive touchdown.

    Jones (6-2, 220, 27) was most recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars but was released this summer before the regular season began. In his last action in 2020, he started all 13 games in which he appeared, totaling 83 tackles, 1 interception, and 1 pass breakup.

    Jones was originally a second-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2017, who has also spent time with the Dallas Cowboys. In his career, he has started 25-of-48 games and totaled 211 tackles (7 for loss), 3.0 sacks, 2 interceptions, 8 pass breakups, and 3 quarterback hits.

    Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Darqueze Dennard (21) reacts after breaking up a pass intended for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Tevin Jones (14) (not pictured) in the end zone in the second quarter of an NFL Week 12 game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
