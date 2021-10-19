Colts Make Several Roster Moves, Including Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

The Indianapolis Colts made a handful of roster moves on Tuesday, activating quarterback Sam Ehlinger from Injured Reserve, elevating kicker Michael Badgley to the active roster from the practice squad, placing wide receiver Parris Campbell on IR, and waived quarterback Jacob Eason and defensive tackle Chris Williams. The Colts also placed safety Jordan Lucas and cornerback Marvell Tell III on the practice squad injured list.

It's also been reported the Colts are signing defensive tackle Antwaun Woods to the active roster.

The Colts drafted Ehlinger in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he quickly earned the team's trust in training camp with his efficiency and knowledge of the offense. He hurt a knee late in the preseason and was placed on IR on Sept. 2. We'll now see if it's Ehlinger or the veteran Brett Hundley backing up Carson Wentz at quarterback, although it still makes sense to be Hundley for the foreseeable future.

Badgley filled in well for the injured Rodrigo Blankenship last week, converting all four extra-point attempts and his one field goal from 41 yards out. For now, he's earned the job until Blankenship returns.

Woods has been a proven veteran presence in the middle of defenses during his six years, providing quality depth on the interior of the line. He's been on and off the Colts' roster since the summer.

Campbell has been plagued by injuries now during each of his three seasons. The foot injury that he suffered on a 51-yard touchdown reception on Sunday could cost him the remainder of his season.

It's been an up-and-down tenure for Eason, who they drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, which may now be officially over. He was drafted as a very raw quarterback prospect, spent his rookie year learning, and then earned the backup role this summer before losing it to Hundley.

