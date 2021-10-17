    • October 17, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    WATCH: Parris Campbell Scores On Bomb from Carson Wentz

    The Colts got their first score of the game against the Texans when Carson Wentz found Parris Campbell from 51 yards out. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Indianapolis Colts leaned on the vertical passing game to get on the scoreboard Sunday against the Houston Texans as quarterback Carson Wentz found wide receiver Parris Campbell 51 yards downfield for the first score of the day.

    The play came with 1:52 remaining in the first quarter and put the Colts ahead 7-0 after Michael Badgley's extra point. It capped a drive of 7 plays, 92 yards, and 3:18.

    It was Campbell's first touchdown of the season and the longest reception of his career.

    He now has 10 receptions for 162 yards (16.2 avg.) and a score on the season.

    Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

    Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell (1) warms up before the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. Indianapolis Colts At Baltimore Ravens At M T Bank Stadium In Baltimore Maryland Monday Night Football Oct 11 2021
    Game Day

    WATCH: Parris Campbell Scores On Bomb from Carson Wentz

    1 minute ago
    Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) runs the ball against Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson (32) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    News

    Colts vs. Texans, Week 6 Preview: Bounce-Back Needed in Big Way

    1 hour ago
    Kemoko Turay celebrates his Colts sack at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, during first half Miami vs. Indianapolis action. 100321 Coltsmiami 026 Jw
    Game Day

    Colts, Texans Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

    1 hour ago
    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) passes the ball to Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
    News

    NFL.com Analyst Identifies Colts As One Of Four 'Sneaky Contenders' Despite Slow Start

    22 hours ago
    Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) receives the ball Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, during training camp at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind. Indianapolis Colts Training Camp At Grand Park In Westfield Indiana Tuesday Aug 17 2021
    News

    Colts Announce Multiple Roster Moves Ahead of Week 6 Matchup With Texans

    23 hours ago
    Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) dives for the end zone while Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Texans | Week 6 | Predictions & Picks

    Oct 15, 2021
    Dec 20, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball in the second half against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    News

    How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Texans | Week 6

    Oct 15, 2021
    Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) blocks Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Colts 089
    News

    Colts Announce Official Injury Report vs. Texans

    Oct 15, 2021