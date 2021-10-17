WATCH: Parris Campbell Scores On Bomb from Carson Wentz

The Colts got their first score of the game against the Texans when Carson Wentz found Parris Campbell from 51 yards out. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts leaned on the vertical passing game to get on the scoreboard Sunday against the Houston Texans as quarterback Carson Wentz found wide receiver Parris Campbell 51 yards downfield for the first score of the day.

The play came with 1:52 remaining in the first quarter and put the Colts ahead 7-0 after Michael Badgley's extra point. It capped a drive of 7 plays, 92 yards, and 3:18.

It was Campbell's first touchdown of the season and the longest reception of his career.

He now has 10 receptions for 162 yards (16.2 avg.) and a score on the season.

