Report: Colts' Shaquille Leonard Expected Back 'At Some Point' in 2022 Season

A reported update on the injury status of Colts linebacker Darius Leonard makes it seem as if the recovery could linger into the regular season.
We already knew that Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard would miss a good chunk of training camp following a procedure on his back in June.

However, an update from Monday on Leonard's status makes it seem as if the recovery may linger into the 2022 regular season.

"Colts All-pro LB Shaquille (Darius) Leonard watched practice in street clothes as he recovers from June back surgery," said Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network, who was out at Colts practice on Monday. "I’m told there is no set return timetable but per source they do expect him back at 'some point' this year. 17-game season. They’ll need him but won’t rush him."

Leonard had a procedure on his back on June 7 during veteran minicamp. At the time, Colts head coach Frank Reich told reporters, "He’ll miss some training camp time but if all goes according to plan, he should be ready to go for the regular season."

We've learned to take timelines following procedures and other injuries with a grain of salt, so there was no guarantee Leonard would be back by the end of camp. However, this latest update paints a very open-ended picture.

While any player needs a little tune-up and practice time before hitting the field on gameday, the Colts aren't overly concerned about Leonard specifically when it comes to being ready.

"I don’t know the exact timetable on the return," Reich continued. "My mind is saying, as long as he’s ready for the regular season. You know what I mean? Does he need to play in the preseason? Sure, it would be nice to play a little bit but if that doesn’t happen, not worried about it."

When the Colts reported to training camp on July 26, Leonard was placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, as expected. However, the tone turned toward, "he'll be back when he's back, and is healthy."

"Darius (Leonard), I know y’all have talked to Darius," Colt general manager Chris Ballard told reporters. "Doing much better. Feels a lot of relief and I think that’s a good sign. When he’s back? He’s back when he’s back. He’s got strength and he’s ready, he’s back. So, no timeline on him"

Leonard himself commented on his recovery, telling reporters, "I’m not putting a timeline on it."

"I think the way I’m going now very happy with the way we’re going," he continued. "I’m just going to take it day by day. Just hope for the best and just get ready to rock and roll whenever the opportunity comes and just take the field running."

Will Leonard be back before the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against the Houston Texans? They're not rushing it.

What do you think of Leonard missing time? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

