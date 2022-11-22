Skip to main content

New Signing: Colts Sign Former Bengals Defender

The Indianapolis Colts have signed a solid former Cincinnati Bengals defender with their latest signing.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts announced a pair of roster moves on Tuesday, as they signed defensive end Khalid Kareem off of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad and subsequently waived safety Trevor Denbow.

Kareem was originally drafted by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 147th-overall pick out of Notre Dame.

In 23 career games (1 start) in the NFL, Kareem has 28 tackles (2 for loss), 1.0 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and 4 quarterback hits. He was part of Cincinnati's Super Bowl run last year, appearing in all four postseason games and registering 3 tackles in 52 defensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps.

Kareem spent the first month of the 2022 season on the Bengals' injured reserve list with a hamstring injury but was activated on October 10 before being waived the following day and then re-signed to the team's practice squad.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Colts have been dealing with an ankle injury to starting defensive end Kwity Paye, who has now missed four games. Kareem's arrival could help with depth as he splits reps alongside Dayo Odeyingbo, Ifeadi Odenigbo, and Ben Banogu.

Denbow was signed out of SMU as an undrafted free agent by the Colts this offseason. Internally, he's viewed as an eventual special teams ace, so he's a good candidate to be re-signed to the practice squad.

The Colts host the Pittsburgh Steelers this week on Monday Night Football and are 2.5-point favorites according to SI Sportsbook. Indy will also be sporting a different look, as they don their 1950s throwback uniforms.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (4)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
SMU Mustangs
SMU Mustangs

An Indianapolis Colts helmet rests on a sideline bench during the team's AFC Wild-Card playoff game at Houston in January of 2019.
News

Colts to Don Special Uniforms vs. Steelers

By Jake Arthur
Nick Sirianni Michael Chow-USA TODAY Sports
News

Eagles' Nick Sirianni takes Shot at Colts over Frank Reich

By HH Staff
Jeff Saturday vs Eagles Robert Scheer IndyStar USA TODAY NETWORK
News

Colts' Biggest Underachievers - Latest NFL Power Rankings

By HH Staff
Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) works to stop Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) near the end zone Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Gut Reaction to Colts Loss vs. Eagles

By Andrew Moore
Nov 20, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) passes the ball while Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) defends in the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts Loss to Eagles Reveals Damning Truth Moving Forward

By Andrew Moore
Bernhard Raimann vs Jaguars
News

Living with Bernhard Raimann's 'Rookie Mistakes'

By HH Staff
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) falls into the end zone for a touchdown Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Game Day

Colts vs. Eagles | Crunching Numbers

By Jake Arthur
USATSI_19474459
Game Day

Locked On Colts: Melt Down in Loss to Eagles

By Jake Arthur