New Signing: Colts Sign Former Bengals Defender

The Indianapolis Colts announced a pair of roster moves on Tuesday, as they signed defensive end Khalid Kareem off of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad and subsequently waived safety Trevor Denbow.

Kareem was originally drafted by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 147th-overall pick out of Notre Dame.

In 23 career games (1 start) in the NFL, Kareem has 28 tackles (2 for loss), 1.0 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and 4 quarterback hits. He was part of Cincinnati's Super Bowl run last year, appearing in all four postseason games and registering 3 tackles in 52 defensive snaps and 16 special teams snaps.

Kareem spent the first month of the 2022 season on the Bengals' injured reserve list with a hamstring injury but was activated on October 10 before being waived the following day and then re-signed to the team's practice squad.

The Colts have been dealing with an ankle injury to starting defensive end Kwity Paye, who has now missed four games. Kareem's arrival could help with depth as he splits reps alongside Dayo Odeyingbo, Ifeadi Odenigbo, and Ben Banogu.

Denbow was signed out of SMU as an undrafted free agent by the Colts this offseason. Internally, he's viewed as an eventual special teams ace, so he's a good candidate to be re-signed to the practice squad.

The Colts host the Pittsburgh Steelers this week on Monday Night Football and are 2.5-point favorites according to SI Sportsbook. Indy will also be sporting a different look, as they don their 1950s throwback uniforms.

