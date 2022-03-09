Colts Sign Free-Agent Veteran Cornerback

The Indianapolis Colts announced the signing of free-agent, veteran cornerback Tony Brown on Tuesday.

An undrafted free agent out of Alabama, Brown (6'0", 199, 26 years old) initially signed with the Los Angeles Chargers following the 2018 NFL Draft.

Brown has also spent time with the Green Bay Packers (2018-19), Cincinnati Bengals (2020-21), and Las Vegas Raiders (2021).

After spending much of last season on Las Vegas' practice squad, he last saw action for Cincinnati in 2020 when he started 1-of-13 games and totaled 13 tackles (2 for loss) and 1 pass breakup.

Brown has started 4-of-33 career games, compiling 58 tackles (3 for loss), 2 forced fumbles, and 6 pass breakups.

Throughout his four seasons, he has played 354 snaps at outside corner, 21 in the slot, and 496 on special teams, according to Pro Football Focus.

Also under contract at cornerback for the Colts in 2022 are Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers on the outside, Kenny Moore II inside at nickel, and Marvell Tell III, Anthony Chesley, Will Redmond, Alexander Myres, and Chris Wilcox providing depth.

