Colts, Steelers Injury Report: None Out, 4 Starters Questionable

The Indianapolis Colts have not yet ruled any players out of Monday Night Football vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers, although four starters are questionable.
The Indianapolis Colts' (4-6-1) health appears to be turning a corner for the better ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-7).

Throughout the week, critical players have popped up on the injury report as an illness also continues to work its way through the roster. However, as interim head coach Jeff Saturday addressed reporters on Saturday, he stated that they are not yet ruling any players out ahead of the AFC showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Overall, here's how both the Colts and Steelers are looking ahead of Monday's matchup.

COLTS

THURSDAY

Per the Colts, "The Colts conducted a walk-through on Thursday. Thursday's practice report is only an estimation of a player's participation if there was a practice."

  • Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (ribs), TE Kylen Granson (illness), C Ryan Kelly (shoulder/knee), DE Kwity Paye (ankle)
  • Limited Participant — WR Parris Campbell (illness), DT Grover Stewart (shoulder)
  • Full Participant — OL Matt Pryor (illness), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)

FRIDAY

  • Did Not Participate — DT DeForest Buckner (ribs/illness), TE Kylen Granson (illness), OL Dennis Kelly (illness), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), DT Grover Stewart (shoulder/rest)
  • Limited Participant — C Ryan Kelly (shoulder/knee), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back)
  • Full Participant — WR Parris Campbell (illness), OL Matt Pryor (illness), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)

SATURDAY

  • Did Not Participate —  LB Zaire Franklin (illness), TE Kylen Granson (illness), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back), DE Kwity Paye (ankle)
  • Full Participant — DT DeForest Buckner (ribs/illness), WR Parris Campbell (illness), OL Dennis Kelly (illness), C Ryan Kelly (shoulder/knee), OL Matt Pryor (illness), DT Grover Stewart (shoulder/rest), TE Jelani Woods (shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE DeForest Buckner, Kylen Granson, Yannick Ngakoue, Kwity Paye

The Colts' defensive line will be monitored closely over the next couple of days as three of their four starters are questionable and the fourth also missed some time this week with an injury. Regardless of which of these defensive linemen play, expect to see more of Dayo Odeyingbo, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Byron Cowart, and Eric Johnson against Pittsburgh.

If Granson isn't able to play, at least the Colts are getting Woods back in time. In the episode of the Locked On Colts podcast embedded below, we discuss with Josh Carney of Steelers Depot how the Colts' tight ends could have a big performance against the Steelers.

STEELERS

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — WR Miles Boykin (oblique), OL Mason Cole (foot), DL Cameron Heyward (rest), DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest), RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring), LB T.J. Watt (rest), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)

FRIDAY

  • Did Not Participate — TE Connor Heyward (illness), RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)
  • Limited Participant — WR Miles Boykin (oblique), OL Mason Cole (foot), OL James Daniels (groin), LB Robert Spillane (back)
  • Full Participant — Cameron Heyward (rest), DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest), LB T.J. Watt (rest)

SATURDAY

  • Did Not Participate —  RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring), CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring)
  • Limited Participant — WR Miles Boykin (oblique),  DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest), LB Robert Spillane (back)
  • Full Participant — OL Mason Cole (foot), OL James Daniels (groin), Cameron Heyward (rest), TE Connor Heyward (illness),  LB T.J. Watt (rest)

OUT — Jaylen Warren, Ahkello Witherspoon

QUESTIONABLE Miles Boykin, Robert Spillane

Witherspoon has been out for the last three games (and now a fourth), and the Steelers' other corners have struggled as Pittsburgh ranks dead last in pass defense (272.1 YPG).

If Spillane is unable to play, it may hurt Pittsburgh's pass defense over the middle of the field even more, as it's a group that's already struggled mightily.

The Colts host the Steelers this Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium at 8:15pm ET.

