Horseshoe Huddle Podcast: Are the Colts Done for 2022?

Andrew Moore and Drake Wally recap the Indianapolis Colts' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and reveal whether or not the Colts have any hope to save their season.

It was another disappointing loss for the Indianapolis Colts this week as they fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-17 on Monday Night Football.

Coming into the game, the Colts were thought to have the upper hand in the matchup. Indy hoped to take advantage of the Steelers' porous pass defense and put pressure on Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Instead, the Colts' offense could not get out of their own way once again and fumbled away a chance at victory in primetime.

It is time for another episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast. Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Drake Wally serve as your experts on all things Colts. The guys will break down each Colts matchup throughout the rest of the season and give their reactions to any breaking news to come out of West 56th Street. Check out the latest episode below:

To start the episode, Andrew and Drake look at the offensive side of the ball and what they saw from the unit. The performances of Matt Ryan, Jelani Woods, and the offensive line are all dissected as the Colts failed to score over 20 points for the eighth time this season.

After looking at the offense, the guys switch gears and talk about the defensive side of the ball. Normally the unit that has kept the Colts in the game this season, the defense looked to have a down game. Andrew and Drake explain why.

Moving on from the matchup, Andrew and Drake get honest about the rest of the 2022 season for the Colts. Sitting at 4-7-1, it is reasonable to ask if there is any hope for the Colts to turn their season around at this point. The guys give their thoughts about what may lie ahead for Indy the rest of the way.

Finally, the show ends with the Colts Player of the Game award as Andrew and Drake give a shoutout to the Colts player they feel had the best performance of the week.

