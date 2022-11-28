Matt Ryan's Highs, Kenny Pickett's Lows Key to Colts' Victory

As always, the Colts’ offensive line will be the primary focus Monday night. After a solid outing against the Las Vegas Raiders, the offensive line gave up four sacks and eight QB hits against the Eagles. The result was a Colts offense that could not score the ball and capitalize on the opportunities the defense gave them.

The Steelers will pose just as big of a threat with their defensive front as the Eagles. With reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith (9.0 sacks), and Cameron Heyward (4.0 sacks), the Steelers have playmakers all along their defensive front that can wreak havoc on an offense. Since the Colts have had protection issues all season, giving up a league-leading 40 sacks, expect the Steelers to bring the heat.

“I think the majority of NFL games are won and lost in the trenches,” Saturday said this week. “They have one of the best front fours in the NFL, if not the best. That goes all the way across. Everybody talks about their ends, but these guys can flat out play. I respect the heck out of the way those guys play. They’re smart, they’re physical and they’re not afraid to let the next guy make the play.”

The Colts offensive line will need to be at its best on Monday night. Not only will they need to keep Matt Ryan upright, but creating holes for Jonathan Taylor in the running game will be crucial as well. If the offensive line struggles, it could be a long night for the Colts.