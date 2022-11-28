Matt Ryan's Highs, Kenny Pickett's Lows Key to Colts' Victory
After a long Thanksgiving weekend, the Indianapolis Colts are back at it again Monday night as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The matchup will be the first of two games the Colts will host on Monday Night Football this season. Indy (4-6-1) comes into Week 12 clinging to their playoff hopes and desperately needing a win after losing in disappointing fashion to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers (3-7) are also trying to create some momentum after last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Monday’s matchup figures to be a hard-fought game between two desperate teams. The Steelers have held the edge in this matchup in recent years, as the Colts have not defeated Pittsburgh since 2008. Interim head coach Jeff Saturday was the starting center for the Colts the last time they beat the Steelers.
So, what will it take for the Colts to snap the losing streak? Here are the keys to victory for Indy.
Read More
It Starts Up Front
As always, the Colts’ offensive line will be the primary focus Monday night. After a solid outing against the Las Vegas Raiders, the offensive line gave up four sacks and eight QB hits against the Eagles. The result was a Colts offense that could not score the ball and capitalize on the opportunities the defense gave them.
The Steelers will pose just as big of a threat with their defensive front as the Eagles. With reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith (9.0 sacks), and Cameron Heyward (4.0 sacks), the Steelers have playmakers all along their defensive front that can wreak havoc on an offense. Since the Colts have had protection issues all season, giving up a league-leading 40 sacks, expect the Steelers to bring the heat.
“I think the majority of NFL games are won and lost in the trenches,” Saturday said this week. “They have one of the best front fours in the NFL, if not the best. That goes all the way across. Everybody talks about their ends, but these guys can flat out play. I respect the heck out of the way those guys play. They’re smart, they’re physical and they’re not afraid to let the next guy make the play.”
The Colts offensive line will need to be at its best on Monday night. Not only will they need to keep Matt Ryan upright, but creating holes for Jonathan Taylor in the running game will be crucial as well. If the offensive line struggles, it could be a long night for the Colts.
Vintage Matty Ice
While the Steelers have been good against the run this season, allowing just 103.4 yards per game, they have struggled against the pass. The Steelers are allowing 272.1 yards per game through the air, 31st in the NFL. Their failure to defend in the passing game is something Ryan and the Colts must take advantage of.
Last week against the Eagles, Ryan and the passing game failed to get much going. The veteran quarterback finished the game 23-of-32 (72%) for 213 yards, no touchdowns or interceptions, and a QB rating of 89.7. The Colts’ passing game became predictable, with the Eagles waiting on quick passes and rallying to the ball. Ryan knows the Colts need to make more splash plays in the passing game.
“I think part of it is just you have to have enough time to be able to do some of the things you want to do, to push the ball down the field,” Ryan explained. “We just haven’t been consistent enough throughout the year. I really think we’ve made some strides. We did some good things last week, we made too many mistakes. But we have to find ways. We’ve got to find ways to stretch the field vertically, get some chances, create explosive plays. It becomes difficult when every drive you’re not getting those chunk plays.”
If the Colts can become more diverse with their passing attack, they should have a chance to make plays against a struggling Steelers’ pass defense.
Pressure on Pickett
Like almost every rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett has had issues with turnovers to start his career. The Steelers’ first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has been the man at quarterback since Week 4, but since then has thrown eight interceptions and fumbled three times. Pickett’s propensity to turn the ball over should be a focus for the Colts’ defense.
The Colts have certainly not turned the ball over like they did a season ago. After finishing second in the NFL with 33 forced turnovers in 2021, the Colts have only managed to force 11 turnovers in 2022. One reason for the lack of turnovers is that All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard has been sidelined by injuries for most of the year after leading the league in turnovers a season ago. However, as good as the defense has been this season, the Colts know they need to generate more turnovers to give the offense shorter fields.
Monday night presents a great opportunity for the Colts’ defense to get turnovers. In the seven games that Pickett has played in, he has turned the ball over in four of them. It will be crucial for DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, and Yannick Ngakoue to pressure the young quarterback, forcing him to get rid of the ball before he is ready. When he does make bad decisions with the football, guys like Stephon Gilmore, Isaiah Rodgers Sr., and Kenny Moore II must take advantage and take the ball away.
If the Colts can put pressure on Pickett and force him into bad throws, it could lead to the short fields the Colts’ offense needs to put points on the board.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreNFL.