Skip to main content

Colts, Titans Injury Report: Most Missing Players Return Thursday

Four Colts players who didn't participate in Wednesday's practice returned as full participants on Thursday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts had a rather hefty injury report to start Week 4, as six starters sat out of Wednesday's practice. However, four of them returned on Thursday, giving the team an improved outlook on their health for Sunday's matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Here is how the Colts and Titans are looking before this weekend's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (ankle), DT DeForest Buckner (elbow), CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring), C Ryan Kelly (knee), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back), RB Jonathan Taylor (toe)
  • Limited Participant — OL Bernhard Raimann (ankle)
  • Full Participant — LB Shaquille Leonard (back)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (ankle), DT DeForest Buckner (elbow)
  • Limited Participant — OL Bernhard Raimann (ankle), DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (neck)
  • Full Participant — CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring), C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back), RB Jonathan Taylor (toe)

Blackmon and Buckner remained out of Thursday's practice, but the latter was seen working out off to the side with a large brace/wrap on his elbow. Friday's status will be quite telling as for their potential to play on Sunday. However, Buckner has never missed a game due to injury.

The Colts got improved statuses from Taylor and Kelly on the offensive side of the ball while Gilmore and Ngakoue also returned to full status after missing Wednesday's session.

Odenigbo was a new addition to the report as a limited participant.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Leonard remained a full participant yet again as he works to return to the field from a back procedure in June. He addressed comments that he's voluntarily sitting out of games, saying that he'll return when his body is ready and he can be himself.

TITANS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — WR Treylon Burks (illness), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), S Amani Hooker (concussion), TE Austin Hooper (neck)
  • Limited Participant — OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck), DB Ugo Amadi (ankle), CB Kristian Fulton (knee), WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder)
  • Full Participant — OLB Bud Dupree (hip)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — DB Ugo Amadi (ankle), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), G Nate Davis (knee), WR Cody Hollister (back), S Amani Hooker (concussion)
  • Limited Participant — OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck), OLB Bud Dupree (hip), TE Austin Hooper (neck), WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder)
  • Full Participant — WR Treylon Burks (illness), CB Kristian Fulton (knee)

Cunningham and Hooker remaining out are very noteworthy injuries, as both play an important role on the defense. Starting guard Davis was also added as a DNP with his injury while Amadi was also downgraded to DNP status.

On the plus side for Tennessee, Hooper, Burks, and Fulton were all upgraded from Wednesday's practice as well.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

USATSI_17069380
Film

Colts' Top Run Defense Will Be Tested This Sunday vs Titans

By Zach Hicks
Sep 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) catches a pass in front of Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Darius Harris (47) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Michael Pittman Jr. Compared to Future Hall-of-Famer

By Jake Arthur
Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
News

Jonathan Taylor's Incredible Streak Comes to End

By HH Staff
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly is coming off his first Pro Bowl season and enters a contract year in 2020.
News

Colts’ C Ryan Kelly the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Titans

By Andrew Moore
Matt Ryan Indianapolis Colts vs. Kansas City Chiefs
News

Matt Ryan Continues to Fall in NFL.com QB Index

By HH Staff
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Ind. Nas Titans Colts 023
News

Locked On Colts: Can Momentum Continue Against Titans?

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) warms up with the team Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts, Titans Injury Report: 6 Players Sit Out Practice Wednesday

By Jake Arthur
USATSI_19116764
Film

Analyzing Rodney McLeod's Game-Sealing Interception vs Chiefs: Film Room

By Zach Hicks