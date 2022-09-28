Colts, Titans Injury Report: 6 Players Sit Out Practice Wednesday

The Indianapolis Colts are riding a high after their first victory of the season last Sunday, taking out the Kansas City Chiefs at home by a score of 20-17.

Next up is another AFC South division foe in the visiting Tennessee Titans, back at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts are currently 0-1-1 in the division so far, so this game carries a lot of weight for a simple Week 4 matchup.

Health is obviously a big factor for both teams. Here is how the Colts and Titans are looking before this weekend's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (ankle), DT DeForest Buckner (elbow), CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring), C Ryan Kelly (knee), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back), RB Jonathan Taylor (toe)

Limited Participant — OL Bernhard Raimann (ankle)

Full Participant — LB Shaquille Leonard (back)

Ngakoue, Raimann, and Leonard all carry their injuries over from last week. Blackmon, Buckner, Gilmore, Kelly, and Taylor all have new ailments that have come up either during or since last Sunday's game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taylor's inclusion on the list obviously causes concern initially, as he is the engine of the Colts' offense, but NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that there is nothing to fear.

“(I’m) not ready to go into the details on it," Colts head coach Frank Reich responded when asked about Blackmon's ankle injury on Wednesday. "We’re still feeling it out a little bit, you know what I mean? We’ve gotten the results back from the tests and I’ve talked to Julian, I know how he feels. So, I need a day or two to kind of sort out exactly where he’s at.”

We'll provide more information as it follows, likely during Thursday's media availability or after practice.

TITANS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — WR Treylon Burks (illness), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), S Amani Hooker (concussion), TE Austin Hooper (neck)

Limited Participant —OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck), DB Ugo Amadi (ankle), CB Kristian Fulton (knee), WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder)

Full Participant — OLB Bud Dupree (hip)

All four of Tennessee's DNPs are significant players, as each player is important to the lineup. Fulton and Phillips also are noteworthy. We'll keep an eye out for the severity of each injury as the season progresses.

