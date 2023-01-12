Colts turn to former Buccaneers Head Coach for Latest Interview

The Indianapolis Colts have requested an interview with former Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Raheem Morris.

Colts Head Coaching Search Tracker

He began his coaching career with the Buccaneers in 2002 as a defensive quality control assistant and helped Tampa Bay win its first-ever Super Bowl following that season.

Sources: #Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will interview with the #Colts on Friday and the #Broncos on Tuesday. An experienced head coach, he'd fit the mold for both teams that requested him. -- Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Morris rose quickly to the top spot in Tampa Bay at just 33-years old. He was a brash-young coach who experienced the highs and lows of coaching quickly with the Buccaneers. He was 3-13 his first season before a big turn around to 10-6 his second, and the Bucs fell back to earth at 4-12 during his third.

Morris had a stint with the Washington Redskins in 2012 before essentially restarting his career with the Atlanta Falcons.

He was hired as a defensive backs coach by the Falcons in 2015 on Dan Quinn's staff. He was a vital part of the coaching staff as he was asked to cover a variety of roles, including wide receivers, before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2020.

Morris took over as interim coach for the Falcons in 2020 when Quinn was fired following a back to back 1-6 starts.

He was hired by the Rams in 2021 to be their defensive coordinator and helped them win the Super Bowl.

A fast riser in his early thirties, Morris is now 46 and considerably more experienced and wiser. He is arguably much more prepared to be a head coach in 2023 than when he took over the Buccaneers in 2009.

