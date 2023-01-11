Follow the Colts' Head Coaching Search
The Indianapolis Colts are in the midst of a search to find their next head coach.
Frank Reich was fired at midseason and replaced by former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday in the interim. The latter is still a candidate for the job officially but we've learned about several other exciting possibilities in the days following the team's season finale.
Follow along here at Horseshoe Huddle as we bring you the latest on the Colts' head coaching search.
The following have been reported to either have been requested by the Colts for an interview, or they will be interviewing.
REPORTED/CONFIRMED INTEREST
Jeff Saturday, Colts Interim Head Coach
It's not been a strong audition for Saturday, whose team had a historically poor stretch under his watch, going 1-7 with a point differential of -80. Colts owner Jim Irsay loves Saturday's football acumen and leadership qualities, which by all accounts have been shown, but it takes some experience to be an NFL head coach.
Bubba Ventrone, Colts Special Teams Coordinator
Ventrone has been the Colts' special teams coordinator for five seasons and has routinely boasted one of the league's top units. Like Saturday, he's a former player with excellent leadership qualities, who holds players accountable but also relates to them. He's highly respected inside the organization and was the popular choice to be made interim head coach before Saturday was announced. The Colts have officially announced this interview.
Shane Steichen, Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator
Alongside former Colts offensive coordinator and current Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, Steichen has Philly's offense running at a high clip. Behind an excellent offensive line, quarterback Jalen Hurts is an MVP candidate. Meanwhile, skill position players Miles Sanders, A.J. Brown, and DeVonta Smith all had career years. Steichen has shown the ability to run an offense with a dual-threat quarterback and keep all the mouths fed. The Eagles' offense ranked No. 3 in both offense (389.1 YPG) and scoring (28.1 PPG). The interview request was reported by NFL Network.
Ben Johnson, Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator
Like Steichen, Johnson's offense ranks near the top of the league. Detroit finished fourth in offense (380.0 YPG) and fifth in scoring (26.6 PPG). You could argue no one squeezed more out of his offense than Johnson, who had quarterback Jared Goff looking like a stud again while Jamaal Williams unexpectedly led the NFL in rushing touchdowns (17) and had 1,066 yards to go with it. Watch a Lions game and you'll see plenty of fun play designs. The interview request was reported by ESPN.
Aaron Glenn, Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator
The Lions' defense wasn't as effective as their offense (ranked dead last overall with 392.4 YPG), but Glenn has been revered as a sharp defensive mind for a while now. He was a heady, Pro Bowl player in his time with the New York Jets and has moved up the ranks as a coach over the last nine years. He's also had an interesting background as a scout with the Jets and a general manager in the Lone Star Football League.
Raheem Morris, Los Angeles Rams Defensive Coordinator
Morris has been there and done that. He was a head coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11 and interim head coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2020 (record of 21-38 overall). He's been a celebrated position coach and coordinator, helping lead his Rams to a Super Bowl championship last year.
Ejiro Evero, Denver Broncos Defensive Coordinator
Evero is a climber who has only one year of experience as a coordinator. Still, the Broncos' defense was great in 2022 despite their counterparts on offense leading to the team's downfall. Denver's defense ranked 7th overall (320.0 YPG) and tied-13th in scoring (21.1 PPG). When the Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett at midseason, Evero was offered the interim role but declined in order to stay defensive coordinator. The interview request was reported by NFL Network.
The following are candidates for whom there have been no reported requests of interviews yet, but there is rumored interest from either the Colts or the coach.
RUMORED INTEREST
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Head Coach
"Captain Comeback," the Colts' former quarterback and Ring of Honor member is known for rebuilding programs and bringing them back to prominence. Could he do it again with the Colts? So far, there have been no official interview requests announced but several insiders have linked the two sides and said the Colts have interest.
General manager Chris Ballard was asked on Tuesday about whether a particular person (Harbaugh) was a candidate and who will make the final call on who to hire.
“I won’t get into who the candidates are," Ballard responded. "I know there are names out there but I’m not going to talk about that. I’ll lead the search. Ultimately, Mr. (Jim) Irsay makes the final call. There’s 32 teams, 32 owners. They own the team. We give him, "Here’s our thoughts," and Mr. Irsay is a good listener. Ultimately, he’ll make the final call but he will lean heavily on our work and what we do to get the coaching candidates in place.”
