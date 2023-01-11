Follow the Colts' Head Coaching Search

Follow along here to keep you up to date on the latest Indianapolis Colts head coaching search news and rumors.

The Indianapolis Colts are in the midst of a search to find their next head coach.

Frank Reich was fired at midseason and replaced by former Pro Bowl center Jeff Saturday in the interim. The latter is still a candidate for the job officially but we've learned about several other exciting possibilities in the days following the team's season finale.

The following have been reported to either have been requested by the Colts for an interview, or they will be interviewing.

REPORTED/CONFIRMED INTEREST

The following are candidates for whom there have been no reported requests of interviews yet, but there is rumored interest from either the Colts or the coach.

RUMORED INTEREST

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Head Coach © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK "Captain Comeback," the Colts' former quarterback and Ring of Honor member is known for rebuilding programs and bringing them back to prominence. Could he do it again with the Colts? So far, there have been no official interview requests announced but several insiders have linked the two sides and said the Colts have interest.

General manager Chris Ballard was asked on Tuesday about whether a particular person (Harbaugh) was a candidate and who will make the final call on who to hire.

“I won’t get into who the candidates are," Ballard responded. "I know there are names out there but I’m not going to talk about that. I’ll lead the search. Ultimately, Mr. (Jim) Irsay makes the final call. There’s 32 teams, 32 owners. They own the team. We give him, "Here’s our thoughts," and Mr. Irsay is a good listener. Ultimately, he’ll make the final call but he will lean heavily on our work and what we do to get the coaching candidates in place.”

