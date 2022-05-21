Skip to main content

Trio of Colts Undrafted Rookies Garnering Praise

Colts undrafted rookies JoJo Domann, Alex Mollette, and Cullen Wick are garnering some high praise from analysts.

A team nailing the NFL Draft is one thing, but turning up some solid players in the undrafted free agent market can be just as sweet.

According to some analysts across the web, the Indianapolis Colts made some solid finds among the 22 undrafted free agents that they signed.

NFL Draft Bible revealed their All-Undrafted Team following the recent 2022 NFL Draft, and two Colts, offensive lineman Alex Mollette and edge defender Cullen Wick, made the roster. Similarly, TouchdownWire listed new Colts linebacker JoJo Domann among this year's best undrafted prospects.

Alex Mollette, Marshall – A fun-loving character who is super serious about getting the job done on the field. Mollette graded out with the third-highest pass-blocking grade according to Pro Football Focus. He also did not allow a single sack on 492 pass-blocking snaps. The Colts landed a quality player with Mollette.

Mollette (6'2", 300, 23 years old) is adequate as a run blocker and mirrors quite well as a pass protector. While he lacks pop athletically, he's strong and tenacious as a blocker. The Colts could use an extra quality player as a backup center, especially if Danny Pinter wins the starting right guard job. Mollette has as a path to make this roster.





Cullen Wick, DE, Tulsa – Wick grew up in a tiny farming town in Hallettsville, Tex. He was in a graduating class of only 26 classmates, which left him very little recruiting options. His goal at the time was to get his college paid for via playing football. Blinn Junior College was his first destination prior to finishing out his career at Tulsa as a three-year letter winner. He is a consistent player who seldom is out of position. General manager Chris Ballard has shown he likes solid character guys who love the game of football. Hence, the addition of Wick to the roster.

Wick (6'3", 267, 24) is a nice developmental prospect for the Colts if he can learn to be more multi-dimensional as a pass rusher. He currently fits best as an edge sealer but has plenty of athleticism to learn to be a more dynamic rusher. With a RAS score of 9.5, it's easy to draw a line between the Colts' intentions during the draft and Wick.

Domann (6'1", 230, 24) spent time as a safety and special teamer at Nebraska before switching full-time to linebacker for the last three years. He would fit the Colts best as a special teamer but on defense would likely be a coverage linebacker. The Colts already have a solid group at linebacker in Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin, and E.J. Speed. However, special teams is always a large factor in who makes the roster and who doesn't. For the Colts, they need to replace key special teamers George Odum, Matthew Adams, and T.J. Carrie, so that could be Domann's in.

The Colts went 22 consecutive years with a rookie undrafted free agent making their Week 1 roster until last year when the streak was broken. However, with 22 players to choose from this year, including this talented trio, that streak could start again in 2022.

What do you think of the Colts' undrafted free agents? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

