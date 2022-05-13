Skip to main content

Colts Announce 22 Undrafted Free Agent Signings

The Colts have announced 22 undrafted free agent signings.

With rookie minicamp beginning this weekend, the Indianapolis Colts have finally announced their undrafted free agent signings.

This year's group is much, much larger than last year's, as 22 players were brought in following the draft as compared to just five last year. That's on top of the eight-man draft class they pulled in.

In 2021, the Colts' NFL-best 22-year streak of having an undrafted player making the Week 1 roster was broken, due in large part to the small class. The streak seems poised to start back up this year, however, with such a large import.

UDFA Signings

