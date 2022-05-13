Colts Announce 22 Undrafted Free Agent Signings
The Colts have announced 22 undrafted free agent signings.
With rookie minicamp beginning this weekend, the Indianapolis Colts have finally announced their undrafted free agent signings.
This year's group is much, much larger than last year's, as 22 players were brought in following the draft as compared to just five last year. That's on top of the eight-man draft class they pulled in.
In 2021, the Colts' NFL-best 22-year streak of having an undrafted player making the Week 1 roster was broken, due in large part to the small class. The streak seems poised to start back up this year, however, with such a large import.
UDFA Signings
- QB Jack Coan, Notre Dame
- RB C.J. Verdell, Oregon
- RB Max Borghi, Washington State
- RB D'Vonte Price, FIU
- WR Michael Young Jr., Cincinnati
- WR Kekoa Crawford, California
- WR Samson Nacua, BYU
- WR Ethan Fernea, UCLA
- OT Ryan Van Demark, UConn
- IOL Josh Seltzner, Wisconsin
- IOL Alex Mollette, Marshall
- IOL Wesley French, Western Michigan
- ED Scott Patchan, Colorado State
- ED Cullen Wick, Tulsa
- DT McKinley Williams III, Syracuse
- LB Sterling Weatherford, Miami (OH)
- LB JoJo Domann, Nebraska
- LB Forrest Rhyne, Villanova
- LB James Skalski, Clemson
- CB Dallis Flowers, Pittsburg State
- DB Marcel Dabo, Germany
- S Trevor Denbow, SMU
