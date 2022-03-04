Colts Urged to Upgrade at Wide Receiver

Bleacher Report has stated that the Colts cannot afford to ignore the wide receiver position this offseason.

The Indianapolis Colts have some high-profile needs to address this offseason, most notably at the quarterback position. However, the player that steps under center for the team in 2022 is going to need a stronger group of wide receivers in which to throw.

Recently, David Kenyon of Bleacher Report identified the one move that every NFL team needs to avoid this offseason and his choice for the Colts was that they need to avoid failing to upgrade the wide receiver position.

Michael Pittman Jr. established himself as a definite No. 1 option for the Indianapolis Colts, reeling in 88 passes for 1,082 yards and six touchdowns last season. Behind him, though, not a single player topped 400 yards. Running back Jonathan Taylor was basically the second-most effective pass-catcher (78.4 percent catch rate), and—while he's incredible—that's far from ideal. In addition to $35.8 million of cap space, the Colts own their second- and third-round selections in the 2022 draft. They'll have plenty of opportunities to upgrade the position but need to capitalize on them.

To Kenyon's point, the production behind Pittman and his 1,082 yards just wasn't there last year. Beyond that, three of the top four leaders behind Pittman are due to become free agents in receivers Zach Pascal (384 yards) and T.Y. Hilton (331) as well as tight end Mo Alie-Cox (316).

Simply put, the Colts didn't get much out of their pass-catchers as a whole in 2021, and many of their top ones may not be back in 2022. They need players, preferably ones who can be difference-makers.

Behind Pittman, wide receivers Dezmon Patmon, Parris Campbell, Mike Strachan, Keke Coutee, and DeMichael Harris are currently the only ones under contract in 2022. None of them spent much time on the field last season — combining for 15 catches for 214 yards and 2 touchdowns — and none should be considered locks for next season's roster.

At tight end, Jack Doyle, Kylen Granson, Farrod Green, Eli Wolf, Michael Jacobson, and Nikola Kalinic make up the group, and Doyle is contemplating retirement. Granson saw action in all 17 games as a rookie but should not yet be considered "the guy" at the position. Similar to the receivers, none of the other four tight ends should be considered safe bets for the roster.

With nearly $36 million in cap space and potentially eight picks in the 2022 NFL Draft (if they get compensatory picks), the Colts have the resources to upgrade their pass-catchers.

Should the Colts prioritize their pass-catching group this offseason? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.