Colts Projected to Receive Pair of Compensatory Draft Picks

According to OverTheCap.com, the Colts are projected to receive a pair of compensatory picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With the disappointing end to the Indianapolis Colts' season now over a week in the past, we can shift focus to the offseason and more specifically, the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Colts, of course, are lacking a first-round pick in this year's selection process due to their trade for quarterback Carson Wentz. However, Over The Cap projects that the Colts may receive a couple of compensatory picks to recoup their losses from last year's free agency period.

Per OTC, the Colts specifically could be getting a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick for the losses of defensive lineman Denico Autry and quarterback Jacoby Brissett, respectively. That would give the Colts eight picks in the upcoming draft.

The Colts could also potentially gain another compensatory pick in the seventh round for losing linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., but OTC has him canceled out by the Colts' pickup of offensive tackle Sam Tevi.

The Indianapolis Colts' compensatory pick player table via OverTheCap.com.

Most notable free-agent signings in the NFL are players who would qualify as compensatory free agents (CFAs), which are basically players who sign with a new team between the start of the new league year and the Monday following the year's draft.

"In plain English, if a team loses more players that qualify as CFAs than it signs during free agency, that team is eligible to be awarded compensatory picks in the following NFL draft," OTC explains.

Under current general manager Chris Ballard, the Colts have been awarded two compensatory picks: pick No. 144 overall in the fourth round of the 2017 draft, which they used on starting nose tackle Grover Stewart, and No. 135 overall in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, which they traded but ultimately swung to use on starting strong safety Khari Willis.

Also of note, the Colts could be in line to receive an even richer reward in the way of draft compensation this offseason if their director of college scouting, Morroco Brown, is hired as a general manager elsewhere. He is currently slated to interview for the Chicago Bears' open position.

As a result of the NFL's initiative to reward teams for developing minority members of the organization for promotions across the league, the Colts would receive a third-round pick in both the 2022 and 2023 drafts.

The NFL typically announces the slate of compensatory picks in March.

