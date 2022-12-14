Colts, Vikings Injury Report: Secondary Shorthanded for Saturday?

After Wednesday's injury report was revealed, the Indianapolis Colts' cornerback group looks like it could be pretty shorthanded this weekend against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Indianapolis Colts took a much-needed mental and physical break during their bye last week and now take on the Minnesota Vikings this Saturday.

The Colts are in pretty good shape as far as injuries go, with one of their starting offensive lineman appearing primed for a return. However, two of their top four cornerbacks are on the mend and in jeopardy of not playing this weekend.

Overall, here's how both they and the Vikings are looking ahead of Saturday's matchup.

COLTS

TUESDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Brandon Facyson (illness), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle)

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate — CB Brandon Facyson (illness), CB Kenny Moore II (ankle), WR Mike Strachan (concussion)

Moore's status continues to be in doubt for this weekend as he is still not practicing after missing Week 13's matchup. With Facyson remaining out as well, it could be a heavy dose of Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and some combination of Tony Brown and Dallis Flowers.

Smith logging consecutive full practices after missing Week 13's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys is a great sign for his availability in Minnesota.

VIKINGS

TUESDAY

Per the Vikings, "The Vikings had a walk-thru on Tuesday and the practice report is an estimation."

Did Not Participate — OT Blake Brandel (knee), CB Cam Dantzler (illness), LB Jordan Hicks (ankle), DL Harrison Phillips (back)

OT Blake Brandel (knee), CB Cam Dantzler (illness), LB Jordan Hicks (ankle), DL Harrison Phillips (back) Limited Participant — C Garrett Bradbury (back), DL James Lynch (shoulder), S Harrison Smith (neck)

WEDNESDAY

Smith, one of the best safeties in the NFL, missed last week's game with his neck injury, as did Bradbury. Offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw has also returned from the concussion that cost him last week's game.

