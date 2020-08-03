Fitted with ‘Critical’ Cleats, Colts’ Darius Leonard Keeps Thriving off Doubters

INDIANAPOLIS — Consider Darius Leonard properly cleated for 2020.

Entering his third NFL season, some things will never change for “The Maniac.” The Indianapolis Colts two-time All-Pro linebacker counts on criticism to keep him motivated and never complacent.

That’s why his agent’s recent gift of customized cleats with several slights listed — 2019 No Pro Bowl, “Fourth” Best Linebacker, 2018 Worst Draft Pick, Madden 2020 Ranking of 85 — was ideal. Consider them a Christmas in July present, the gift that keeps on giving motivation.

Leonard said on a Monday Zoom video call that his wife, Kayla, provided his agent with the ammunition for the cleats. They know him well.

The 24-year-old linebacker remembers back to junior high, when he was first told he couldn’t do something. That’s why he’s always fired up about playing football. Because somebody somewhere is always saying something he uses as fuel to stay focused on improving.

His favorite knock on the cleats is the latest, “Fourth Best Linebacker,” an ESPN ranking bestowed upon him for 2020. Some would consider being ranked so high as a compliment. Not this guy. He expects to be No. 1.

That’s why Leonard is always scanning Twitter for comments. When asked if he ever thought about blocking out that noise, he starts shaking his head. This is how “The Maniac” is wired.

“A lot of people say that, but that’s them,” he said. “They probably can’t take criticism as well as I can. I don’t care if someone talks down on me because I’m just going to use it as fuel.

“Other people, they come up and say, ‘Darius, you need to stay out of media. You don’t need to respond. You don’t need to do this.’ But that’s who I am. I’m going to show the world that, ‘OK, I see what you’re saying. I’m going to go out and prove that I can do what you’re saying I cannot do.”

In a world constantly trending through the buzz of social media, Leonard assures he’s never going to change.

“I would never shy away from it. I will never stop going on Twitter to see that,” he said. “Because at the end of the day, I’m at the top level of playing football and sometimes you can get complacent. As long as you’ve got someone to continue to say negative things, continue to badly rank you, day in and day out no matter what, I need that. That’s going to give me that drive, no matter what.

“So when I come to work, it’s like, ‘OK, I’ve got to put that Maniac mentality on zero plays off. I’ve got to play every play like it’s my last play.’”

Leonard lists the snubs that started at an early age. He was too small to play linebacker. He didn’t get a scholarship offer from Clemson, where he wanted to play. He was supposedly a bad second-round draft pick because he played at a smaller college, South Carolina State.

After leading the NFL in total tackles as a 2018 rookie, Leonard was snubbed for the Pro Bowl. He was named First-Team All-Pro. After 2019, he was named to the Pro Bowl, but took offense to being named Second-Team All-Pro.

Throw in the recent EA Sports 2020 Madden video game ranking of 85, then ESPN’s No. 4 linebacker ranking and, well, you get the picture.

In just two seasons and 28 games, Leonard has amassed 244 total tackles, 12 sacks, seven interceptions including one returned for a touchdown, six forced fumbles, and 15 passes defended.

But he suggests he hasn’t made it yet, not when the first two goals on his list of 15 have yet to be met: Super Bowl champion and NFL MVP.

He must work harder. He holds a grudge. As long as someone is out there talking trash on Twitter, he sees that as him not being good enough. He thinks about that when he’s at the end of a workout.

“Once I get tired on that last rep,” Leonard said, “I say, ‘You know what, one more for the haters. One more for everybody who doubts you.’"

(Phillip B. Wilson has covered the Indianapolis Colts for more than two decades and authored the 2013 book 100 Things Colts Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die. He’s on Twitter @pwilson24, on Facebook at @allcoltswithphilb and @100thingscoltsfans, and his email is phillipbwilson24@yahoo.com.)