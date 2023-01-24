Daniel Jones Linked to Colts by B/R

Would the Indianapolis Colts be a good fit for pending free agent quarterback Daniel Jones?

The Indianapolis Colts are continuing to be linked with quarterbacks in the NFL Draft, free agent quarterbacks, possible traded quarterbacks, and players who might one day consider playing quarterback.

Obviously that's an exaggeration (maybe), but the Colts need a quarterback, and the latest to be linked to Indianapolis is pending free agent Daniel Jones of the New York Giants.

Bleacher Report (B/R) pegged six destinations for Jones and made the case for the Colts.

"The Colts have announced completed interviews with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Green Bay Packers special teams coach Rich Bisaccia and Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan," wrote Kristopher Knox of B/R.

"After finding a coach, finding a new quarterback will be priority No. 1 in Indianapolis."

Knox acknowledges that the Colts look more likely to draft a quarterback than to make a big splash in free agency or a trade.

"Armed with the fourth pick in April's draft, Indianapolis may be more likely to roll the dice on a rookie like Ohio State's C.J. Stroud or Alabama's Bryce Young," wrote Knox "However, it should consider all options this offseason, including Jones."

Jones' style in New York would be a good fit for what should be the strengths of the Colts personnel: the running game. Jones rushed for 708 yards and seven touchdowns last season, helping to keep defenses off-balance.

"Jones led a run-heavy Giants offense this season, pairing with star running back Saquon Barkley to forge one of the league's best backfield duos," wrote Knox. "In Indianapolis, he could form a similar tandem with 2021 rushing leader Jonathan Taylor."

The Colts will likely have the money available if they wanted to go for Jones, but it's highly unlikely he gets out of New York. Jones had a break-through season under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, and he'll be a priority re-signing for the Giants.

The Colts will continue to be linked to available quarterbacks likely until April 28th, the first night of the NFL Draft.

But the chances of Daniel Jones being a Colt are slim.