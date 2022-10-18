On Tuesday, the NFL held meetings, and the subject of Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder's standing in the league was a hot-button issue. Snyder has been embroiled in one controversy after another, including allegations of sexual harassment, financial misdeeds, and creating a toxic working environment.

Meanwhile, the Commanders' facilities are in desperate need of an upgrade. This has dragged the name of the NFL through the mud, and the league's billionaire quorum of owners likely wants to rid itself of this tar baby.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay waded into the fray on Tuesday with a frank opinion on Snyder and how the NFL could be maneuvering.

“I believe there is merit to removing him as owner," Irsay said, per Ian Rapoport.

Irsay and his fellow owners don't like being painted with the same brush as Snyder.

“I believe owners have been painted incorrectly," Irsay said via Rapoport. "Some of the things I’ve heard, doesn’t represent us at all.

The Commanders punched back at Irsay's public comments with a statement given to Tom Pelissero.

There appears to be no love lost between Irsay and Snyder.

It takes at least 24 votes to remove an owner from the National Football League. When asked which way the wind is blowing on that front, and whether there are enough votes to oust Snyder, Irsay told Rapoport, “I think potentially there will be."

It wouldn't be the first time an American pro sports owner has been forcibly removed from a league. Former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling was bounced from the National Basketball Association back in 2014.

There are rules and bylaws that NFL owners must abide by in order for their team to remain unified and vested in the league. If the NFL's current roster of owners believes Snyder has violated them, a vote of 24 would extricate him from the league.

It sounds like momentum is building toward the NFL removing Snyder as an owner, which would force his hand into selling the Commanders. Time will tell.

