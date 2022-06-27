Skip to main content

Edgerrin James Gives Thoughts On Possible New Manning-James Connection, Colts' 2022 Season

Hall-of-Fame running back Edgerrin James predicts his son and Peyton Manning's nephew will form the next version of the Manning-James duo in the future. James also gives his thoughts on the Colts' upcoming season.

If Edgerrin James has any say, then history is bound to repeat itself.

During his career, James was part of one of the NFL's most potent offensive duos, playing alongside legendary quarterback Peyton Manning from 1999-2005.

Manning's nephew Arch is the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2023 college football recruiting class, recently committing to the Texas Longhorns. James' son Eden is set to begin his own collegiate football career at Howard this year, and it has James thinking of what could be coming up in a few years.

"(Arch) comes from the royal football family so he's gonna do his part," James recently told TMZ. "When I saw Arch Manning coming out in 2023, I have my son that's at Howard, so I said it's gonna be a reconnection in the future. You're gonna see my son... and you're gonna see the James-Manning connection, I'm calling it right now. They're both gonna be in the NFL together. The next wave, 2.0."

James and Manning played in 96 games together before both were enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with James totaling 2,188 carries for 9,226 yards (4.2 avg.) and 64 touchdowns as well as 356 receptions for 2,839 yards (8.0 avg.) and another 11 touchdowns. James twice led the NFL in rushing.

In his time with Manning and the Colts, James was named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, a First-Team All-Pro, twice named a Second-Team All-Pro, earned four Pro Bowls, and was a member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team.

Along with giving his thoughts on what could be another great NFL tandem, James was asked his thoughts on the current Colts under new quarterback Matt Ryan.

"Matt Ryan has leadership, he's been around, he has a lot of experience," James said. "If they gel, they're gonna be alright. They have the running game; they have one of the best runners in the game (Jonathan Taylor). They have the defense, so they have everything put together and an organization that's committed to winning. So, it's just a matter of time.

"If they gel and put a lot of work in this offseason," James continued. "...I think they're gonna be a real big-time playoff contender, and you might see 'em sneak up in that big bowl (Super Bowl). You never know."

Do you want to see Arch Manning and Eden James team up on the Colts in the future? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

