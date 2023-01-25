Report: Two New Finalists Revealed for Colts Head Coaching Job

With the Indianapolis Colts narrowing down their list of head coaching candidates, Ejero Evero and Jeff Saturday will get second interviews.

The Indianapolis Colts are beginning to narrow their list of head coaching candidates as the team's search enters its third week.

Earlier today, it was revealed that the Colts would like to bring in Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for a second interview for their head coaching position. Quinn has former head coaching experience with the Atlanta Falcons and has been with the Cowboys for the last two seasons.

It seems the Colts have identified two more candidates they would like to meet with in person. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts are bringing in Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejero Evero for a second interview. Evero completed a virtual interview with the Colts back on January 12.

Evero has only been a defensive coordinator for one season, coming over from the Los Angeles Rams to join Nathaniel Hackett's staff in Denver. Before that, Evero spent four seasons with the Rams as the team's safeties coach.

While the Broncos did not have the season they had expected, Evero's unit helped keep the team in many of its games. The Broncos finished seventh in yards allowed/game and 14th in points allowed/game. While the offense in Denver struggled mightily, the defense was a major positive for the Broncos.

As Pelissero also reported, Evero is scheduled to have a second interview with the Houston Texans this week as well. Although he has only been a coordinator for one season, Evero has impressed in interviews throughout the coaching cycle. The Colts will have competition for Evero's services.

Evero was not the only finalist for the Colts' head coaching job to be reported on Tuesday night. According to Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday will be another one of the finalists for the job. Maaddi is also reporting the Colts will have seven or eight finalists for their head coaching job.

Saturday has been a very controversial candidate, to say the least. Saturday was hired by owner Jim Irsay to take over the team in November after Irsay fired former head coach Frank Reich. Saturday was an All-Pro center for the Colts during his playing days but had no NFL or college head coaching experience. The only coaching experience Saturday had was at Hebron Christian Academy, a high school in Georgia.

Saturday started his tenure with a bang as the Colts beat the Las Vegas Raiders on the road 25-20 in his debut. However, things went downhill from there.

The Colts lost their final seven games and finished 4-12-1 on the season. Many of those losses came in blowouts or embarrassing fashion. The Colts gave up the most fourth-quarter points in franchise history (33 points) to the Cowboys and allowed the biggest comeback in NFL history (33-0) against the Minnesota Vikings.

Although he finished with a 1-7 record, Saturday believes he is the right candidate to lead this team full-time. Irsay still has an affinity for Saturday but will go into the final round of interviews with an open mind.

Maadi also states the Colts would still like to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans after Ryans canceled his interview with the Colts on Saturday. Ryans interviewed with the Broncos and Texans on Saturday morning but canceled his interviews with the Colts and Arizona Cardinals in the afternoon to prep for the 49ers' upcoming game against the Cowboys. Per NFL rules, Ryans cannot interview with the Colts until after this weekend's conference championship games since the 49ers are still in the playoffs.

The Colts now have three finalists for their head coaching job in Quinn, Evero, and Saturday. With four to five more finalists spots open, expect those names to come out within the next week as the Colts close in on finding their next head coach.

