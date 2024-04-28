Former Colts Player Bashes GM Chris Ballard in Recent Comments
The Indianapolis Colts made nine selections in the 2024 NFL Draft, solidifying their team with young talent. Colts general manager Chris Ballard aimed to bridge the gap between last year’s playoff omission and his goals for next season, using the draft as a way to flood some of college’s best into the organization.
One of Ballard’s choices, wide receiver AD Mitchell, caught heat from an anonymous source that claimed Mitchell had poor character. Ballard went on to call the report “bulls—”, defending his newest player in a tirade that protected the integrity of draftees and thrashed the idea of anonymous sources making false claims.
Most respected Ballard for that, but former Colts tight end Eric Ebron felt differently. The 2018 Pro Bowler took to an Instagram comment section to express his thoughts on Chris Ballard.
“Chris Ballard the same dude that trashed my name through the league,” shared Ebron. “He said I quit. After playing knowing I needed surgery. This is cap and I think he [is] the worst GM ever.”
Ebron’s harsh words are a reflection on his time in Indy, the peak years of his career. Ebron shared a strong connection with former quarterback Andrew Luck, posting 750 yards and 14 total touchdowns in 2018. After Luck retired, Ebron’s career was never the same. He would go on struggling to replicate his career best season, and has not seen any NFL snaps since 2021 when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Colts have completely revamped the culture and environment within the locker room, eliminating toxic players that cause unnecessary drama. Ebron’s attitude on and off the field is a key example of what Ballard wants to get rid of in his team’s push for a Super Bowl.
