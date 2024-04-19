Chris Ballard: Drew Ogletree Back with Colts, Off Exempt List
Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree has returned to the team and has been removed from the Commissioner's Exempt list, general manager Chris Ballard announced to reporters during his pre-draft press conference on Friday.
In December, Ogletree was arrested and charged with two felonies of domestic violence committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old and domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury), but the charges were dropped in March.
While he was on the exempt list, Ogletree could not practice or attend games, but he is now in the building as the Colts began offseason workouts this Monday. Ballard said that the team is comfortable with Ogletree's situation moving forward.
Ogletree is now entering his third season after being made a sixth-round pick by the Colts in 2022. A torn ACL during training camp ended his rookie season before it began but he started 9-of-12 games in 2023 before the domestic incident ended his season prematurely, catching 9 passes for 147 yards (16.3 avg.) and 2 touchdowns.
