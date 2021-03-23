Horseshoe Huddle
ESPN Draft Expert Pairs Colts with Big-Name Pass Rusher in Mock Draft

In his third mock draft of the season, ESPN Draft Expert Mel Kiper Jr. paired the Indianapolis Colts with a familiar name at 21 overall.
With a full week of free agency now passed, there still remains a couple of holes on the Indianapolis Colts' roster ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

On Tuesday, ESPN football analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released the third version of his 2021 mock draft, pairing the Colts with a familiar name in the draft process.

At No. 21 overall, Kiper Jr. tabbed Miami (Fl.) EDGE defender Gregory Rousseau as the Colts' selection. Here's what Kiper Jr. had to say about the selection of Rousseau for the Colts:

"Under general manager Chris Ballard, the Colts never go all out in free agency, focusing instead on low-cost, short-term deals. And even though they could still bring back veteran edge rusher Justin Houston, this could be a spot to take a young defender. Rousseau had 15.5 sacks in 2019 and then opted out of this past season. He has an up-and-down evaluation, but you can't deny his production and size (6-foot-7, 250 pounds). He has a high ceiling. Indianapolis also has a hole at left tackle after Anthony Costanzo retired."

Kiper Jr.'s colleague Todd McShay previously linked Rousseau and the Colts in his early-March mock draft as well.

It's worth noting again that Rousseau sat out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, but at 6'7" he has the length, athleticism and production the Colts covet at pass rusher.

Oct 26, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) is chased by Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau (15) during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
