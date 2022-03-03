ESPN NFL insider Field Yates has predicted the starting quarterback for each of the NFL's 32 teams in 2022.

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates took on the impossible task of trying to predict the starting quarterback for each of the NFL's 32 teams in 2022.

His prediction for the Indianapolis Colts may leave some fans wanting. Especially after reports of "swinging big" for the quarterback position in the offseason.

Yates has Buffalo Bills backup and former Chicago Bears starter Mitchell Trubisky starting for the Colts in 2022.

Writes Yates of Trubisky:

It feels like a matter of when, not if, Wentz will be released by the Colts, ending a disappointing union that has cost draft capital that prevents them from being as serious a suitor for another top-flight quarterback this offseason (on top of the financial ramifications of the Wentz deal).



Is Trubisky perfect? Far from it. But what the Colts would aim to do is lighten the load of Trubisky with a once-again dominant running game and a defense that can cause chaos. The price would not be significant, and there's enough upside to explore. - Field Yates

Colts starter Carson Wentz and Trubisky were back to back No. 2 overall picks in the 2016 and 2017 NFL Drafts respectively.

Wentz has arguably had better success in his career than Trubisky with the latter's best season coming in 2018 with the Bears. Trubisky was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018, his second season in the NFL, with an 11-3 record, 3,223 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

His career quarterback rating of 87.0 is below that of Wentz at 90.1 (94.6 in 2021 with the Colts).

Trubisky turns 28 in August and would likely be seen as a stop-gap solution rather than a long-term answer at quarterback for the Colts.

It would also indicate the Colts desperately wanted to move on from Wentz without clearly upgrading in Trubisky.

And by the way... Where does Yates have Wentz in 2022?

The Washington Commanders.