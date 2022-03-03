Skip to main content
Player(s)
Mitchell Trubisky
Team(s)
Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts Starting QB in 2022... Mitchell Trubisky?

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates has predicted the starting quarterback for each of the NFL's 32 teams in 2022.

ESPN NFL insider Field Yates took on the impossible task of trying to predict the starting quarterback for each of the NFL's 32 teams in 2022.

His prediction for the Indianapolis Colts may leave some fans wanting. Especially after reports of "swinging big" for the quarterback position in the offseason.

Yates has Buffalo Bills backup and former Chicago Bears starter Mitchell Trubisky starting for the Colts in 2022.

Writes Yates of Trubisky:

It feels like a matter of when, not if, Wentz will be released by the Colts, ending a disappointing union that has cost draft capital that prevents them from being as serious a suitor for another top-flight quarterback this offseason (on top of the financial ramifications of the Wentz deal). 

Is Trubisky perfect? Far from it. But what the Colts would aim to do is lighten the load of Trubisky with a once-again dominant running game and a defense that can cause chaos. The price would not be significant, and there's enough upside to explore. - Field Yates

Colts starter Carson Wentz and Trubisky were back to back No. 2 overall picks in the 2016 and 2017 NFL Drafts respectively.

Wentz has arguably had better success in his career than Trubisky with the latter's best season coming in 2018 with the Bears. Trubisky was a Pro Bowl selection in 2018, his second season in the NFL, with an 11-3 record, 3,223 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.

His career quarterback rating of 87.0 is below that of Wentz at 90.1 (94.6 in 2021 with the Colts).

Trubisky turns 28 in August and would likely be seen as a stop-gap solution rather than a long-term answer at quarterback for the Colts.

It would also indicate the Colts desperately wanted to move on from Wentz without clearly upgrading in Trubisky.

And by the way... Where does Yates have Wentz in 2022?

Read More

The Washington Commanders.

Mitchell TrubiskyIndianapolis Colts

Mitch Trubisky Indianapolis Colts Prediction
News

Indianapolis Colts Starting QB in 2022... Mitchell Trubisky?

By HH Staff
just now
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) looks to the scoreboard late in the fourth quarter of the game on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Colts lost to the Jaguars, 11-26. The Indianapolis Colts Versus Jacksonville Jaguars On Sunday Jan 9 2022 Tiaa Bank Field In Jacksonville Fla
News

T.Y. Hilton Wants To — And Can — Still Play

By Jake Arthur
10 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Dives into Reich and Ballard’s Comments at Combine

By Andrew Moore
11 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard watches his team warmup Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis Colts Host Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News

Colts GM Chris Ballard Still Upset Over Wasted Opportunities

By HH Staff
18 hours ago
USATSI_17624859
Draft

Colts 2022 Draft Interviews: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

By Zach Hicks
23 hours ago
Carson Wentz Trade Rumors Indianapolis Colts
News

Colts GM Chris Ballard Fuels Speculation on Carson Wentz

By HH Staff
23 hours ago
Mar 1, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts’ Frank Reich Speaks on Carson Wentz, Coaching Hires Ahead of Combine

By Andrew Moore
Mar 1, 2022
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard didn't make a selection in Thursday's opening night of the virtual NFL draft.
News

Chris Ballard Reveals Thoughts On Carson Wentz, More

By Jake Arthur
Mar 1, 2022