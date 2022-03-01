Colts 'Swinging Big' On Quarterback

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport gives the latest on the Indianapolis Colts' quarterback situation.

NFL heavyweight reporters Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport have different opinions on what the Indianapolis Colts will do at quarterback this offseason.

Schefter doubled down on Chris Mortensen's report that the Colts would trade or cut Carson Wentz this month, while Rapoport is willing to give Indianapolis a little more wiggle room.

"They are going to look for a quarterback," said Rapoport on NFL Network. "It doesn't mean that they're going to acquire one. It doesn't mean that they are going to cut Carson Wentz or trade Carson Wentz."

"It means they are looking."

That the Colts are looking to upgrade the quarterback position after the up and down performance from Wentz last year is no big revelation, but Rapoport says the Colts are aiming high.

"I believe they are willing to swing big," said Rapoport when speaking of potential targets. "What I don't know is who is going to be a better option for them than Carson Wentz."

"It's complicated."

"Is [49ers quarterback] Jimmy Garoppolo a better option than Carson Wentz? Is he a better player? That's one of the things they're going to have to try to figure out."

The biggest swing of all may be Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks. Colts owner Jim Irsay professed his admiration for Wilson last week according to reports.

Wilson would be a tough get because the Seahawks would be looking for multiple first-round picks in return, and the Colts gave up their 2022 first-round pick acquiring Wentz.

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was second on NFL.com's list of free agent quarterbacks checking in as the 34th best free agent overall. Broncos beat writer Luke Patterson thinks Bridgewater is a "perfect fit" for Indianapolis.

But even Greg Rosenthal, who authored the Top 101 Free Agents piece on NFL.com admits that Bridgewater is "just a tick under league average for a starting quarterback."

Would Minnesota's Kirk Cousins be considered swinging big?

On paper he fits the bill. Cousins had a monster 2021 campaign with 33 touchdowns against just seven interceptions while throwing for 4,221 yards. He was the fourth-highest rated quarterback in the NFL with a rating of 103.1 compared to Wentz at 94.6.

Cousins also carries a big price tag.

The Colts are well under the salary cap with an estimated $34.2 million available according to Spotrac. Cousins has the highest-base salary in the NFL at $35 million.

How much of his salary would the Vikings be willing to eat to move on from Cousins?

How much would the Colts be willing to pay?

The Colts could also keep an eye on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray who is unsettled out west.

The odds are still heavily stacked against Carson Wentz being the Colts' starting quarterback in 2022. As Rapoport reports, the Colts are willing to swing big this offseason.

The only way Wentz returns is if Indianapolis strikes out completely.