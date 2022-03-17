Evaluating Colts' Roster After Busy Couple Days of Free Agency

The Colts have made several moves in the past couple days involving players inside and outside of the organization, including a pair of trades. What does the roster look like now?

It's been a typical early free-agent period for the Indianapolis Colts, mixing in some re-signings of their own players as well as exploring some reasonable deals with mid-level free agents.

Today, three days since legal tampering began and one day since the new league year launched, we'll take a look at what the Colts have done so far. First, here is who they've added, who they've lost, and which of their own free agents are still out there.

NEWCOMERS

ED Yannick Ngakoue (trade), CB Brandon Facyson, CB Tony Brown

RE-SIGNED

TE Mo Alie-Cox, DL Tyquan Lewis, LB Zaire Franklin, CB Marvell Tell III

DEPARTURES

QB Carson Wentz (trade), TE Jack Doyle (retired), G Mark Glowinski (New York Giants), CB Rock Ya-Sin (trade)

REMAINING FREE AGENTS

QB Brett Hundley, RB Marlon Mack, WR T.Y. Hilton, WR Zach Pascal, WR Ashton Dulin (RFA, offered), WR Quartney Davis (ERFA), OT Eric Fisher, OT Julién Davenport, OT Sam Tevi, G Chris Reed, ED Al-Quadin Muhammad, ED Kemoko Turay, ED Isaac Rochell, DT Taylor Stallworth (RFA), DT Antwaun Woods, DT Rob Windsor (ERFA), LB Matthew Adams, LB Skai Moore (ERFA), CB Xavier Rhodes, CB T.J. Carrie, CB Brian Poole, CB Nick Nelson (ERFA), S George Odum, S Andrew Sendejo, S Jahleel Addae, S D.J. Swearinger, K Michael Badgley

Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

Sam Ehlinger, James Morgan

This is the team's biggest need right now. After all, if a team doesn't have a quarterback, they don't have a chance. There's been some chatter about the Colts being comfortable with Ehlinger as the starter in 2022 if they absolutely have to go that route, but I can't imagine them not coming away with a new quarterback through free agency, trade, or the draft. The biggest question is if they'll be able to trade for someone who's a long-term option or if they'll have to acquire a bridge player and look for someone in the draft to develop.

RUNNING BACK

Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Deon Jackson

They have the league's reigning rushing champ in Taylor. Hines is also one of the best receiving backs in the NFL. This is probably the Colts' area of least concern. They'll likely bring in another couple of backs behind Jackson, who became a special teams mainstay in 2021.

WIDE RECEIVER

Michael Pittman Jr., Parris Campbell, Dezmon Patmon, Mike Strachan, Keke Coutee, DeMichael Harris

The Colts can be confident in Pittman being the top dog at receiver after he posted his first 1,000-yard season last year with a quarterback that they quickly shipped out of town after one season. However, behind Pittman, the receiver position is screaming to be addressed. Campbell has missed an average of 11 games per year in his three seasons. Patmon and Strachan have a combined four receptions between them, and Coutee and Harris camped out on the practice squad last year. To put it lightly, receiver is a need this offseason.

TIGHT END

Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Farrod Green, Eli Wolf, Michael Jacobson, Nikola Kalinic

After Doyle retired recently, tight end was another big need. However, the Colts re-signed Alie-Cox, which gave them a top two that they can have confidence in with him and Granson. However, Alie-Cox has never had to be "the guy," and Granson was the third tight end as a rookie last year. Green is someone I was quite impressed with during training camp last year, but the Colts could use another tight end with experience.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Braden Smith, Matt Pryor, Shon Coleman, Carter O'Donnell, Jordan Murray

Right tackle is set with Smith but left tackle entered free agency as a huge priority, and it remains an area to be addressed. Re-signing Pryor was a step in the right direction but it seems unwise to enter the season with Pryor as the unquestioned starter and Shon Coleman, Jordan Murray, and Carter O'Donnell as the depth. There needs to be more insurance behind Smith on the right side as well.

GUARD

Quenton Nelson, Will Fries, Danny Pinter

The Colts have the best guard in the game with Nelson on the left side but right guard is still a question mark. Former starter Glowinski left for the Giants, and Reed, who has also started for the Colts at right guard, remains in the mix to return. If the Colts re-sign Reed, he likely slides right into the starting right guard spot. Fries is worth a shot if the Colts absolutely needed him to play (he had 10 snaps at right guard in 2021), and Pinter is an option they would likely be comfortable to start.

CENTER

Ryan Kelly, Danny Pinter

Kelly is a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time Second-Team All-Pro; the Colts are fine at center. Pinter is listed both here and at guard because he'd perhaps be the starting right guard if the season started today. The Colts are happy with the 329 snaps he's given them the last two years at center (287), big tight end (41), and fullback (1).

© Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

DEFENSE

EDGE DEFENDER

Kwity Paye, Yannick Ngakoue, Dayo Odeyingbo, Tyquan Lewis, Ben Banogu, Kameron Cline

After Wednesday's trade that sent Ngakoue to the Colts after years of torturing them for other teams, we can say the Colts probably have their two starting edges in Paye and Ngakoue. Odeyingbo can now continue developing into his second season without the pressure of having to be a starter. He can simply play his game and move around the line wherever coordinator Gus Bradley and the Colts see fit situationally. Lewis, who suffered a season-ending patellar injury midway through the 2021 season should factor in similarly to Odeyingbo but may be slower to adjust initially due to his recovery. I imagine the Colts will continue to look at edge options throughout the offseason. Turay would be a good option to bring back as depth at LEO.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Chris Williams, R.J. McIntosh

Buckner is an All-Pro and Stewart is one of the best nose tackles in the game, so the starters are covered. However, the Colts elected not to tender an offer to their third tackle, restricted free agent Taylor Stallworth. That door isn't totally closed, but they had a chance to retain him and didn't. Williams was a pleasant surprise last summer and played in eight games, but still needs to earn a spot moving forward. Similarly, McIntosh has 18 games of experience but hasn't logged playing time since 2019.

LINEBACKER

Darius Leonard, Bobby Okereke, Zaire Franklin, E.J. Speed, Malik Jefferson, Jordan Glasgow

Linebacker has been one of the Colts' most consistent positions over the last year, and the Colts took an important step in retaining starting SAM linebacker, leader, and special teams ace Franklin this offseason. The biggest change to the position group this upcoming season could be whether or not Speed can unseat Franklin as the SAM.

CORNERBACK

Kenny Moore II, Isaiah Rodgers, Brandon Facyson, Tony Brown, Anthony Chesley, Marvell Tell III, Will Redmond, Alexander Myres, Chris Wilcox

The Colts already needed to add a veteran capable of starting, and then they sent a solid starter in Ya-Sin to the Las Vegas Raiders, which made the need at corner even bigger. Moore and Rodgers are guys you can be comfortable with every week, and the Colts appear to be confident in free-agent addition Facyson. However, if Rhodes and Carrie both also find new homes then it means the Colts will have replaced the trio of Rhodes, Ya-Sin, and Carrie with just Facyson and Brown. They need more.

SAFETY

Julian Blackmon, Khari Willis

Safety is the thinnest position on the roster. They have their two starters and that's it, and this is a position in Bradley's defense that can employ three safeties at once. While both Blackmon and Willis are quality starters, neither has the cleanest bill of health. Blackmon's college career ended in 2019 with a torn ACL, and then he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury after six games in 2021. Simple stuff doesn't keep him out, but that's two significant injuries. Willis missed two games each in his first two seasons and then six last year. The Colts need to add another safety who is capable of playing extended snaps, and they also need depth.

© Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

SPECIAL TEAMS

KICKER

Rodrigo Blankenship, Jake Verity

Badgley looked like the Colts' best kicker last year after he replaced the injured Blankenship. He went 18-of-21 on field goals (85.7%) and 39-of-39 on extra points (100%). However, Badgley is now a free agent testing the market. As long as he's healthy, the Colts should be comfortable with Blankenship moving forward as he's gone into the season as the starter each of the last two years.

PUNTER

Rigoberto Sanchez

This should be business as usual, as Sanchez is a very skilled punter who works well with his coverage team to pin opposing offenses back as far as possible. Sanchez also handles kickoffs and holds on field goals.

LONG SNAPPER

Luke Rhodes

I'm not going to pretend to know the nuances of what makes a good long snapper, but if it ain't broke, don't fix it. For what it's worth, Rhodes was a Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro in 2021 and a Second-Team All-Pro in 2020.

RETURNER

KR — Isaiah Rodgers, Nyheim Hines | PR — Nyheim Hines, Isaiah Rodgers

This is already a strong unit but if Dulin signs his restricted free agent tender then it's even better. Rodgers averaged 26.4 yards per kickoff return in 2021 including a 72-yarder, and he returned a kick for a touchdown as a rookie in 2020. Dulin averaged 25.8 yards per return. Hines is also one of the NFL's top punt returners, averaging 12.1 yards per return on 62 career returns, including two touchdowns in 2019.

What do you think the Colts still need to do in free agency? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Pre-order the Indy Draft Guide! Full Guide Drops on April 11. Only $8.99 with the code "draft"